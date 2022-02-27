Francisca Lachapel confesses that she arrived at Premio Lo Nuestro lined in ‘tape’, so that the dress would fit and look perfect

Francesca Lachapel fulfilled one more dream by leading the carpet for the 34th edition of Premio Lo Nuestro 2022 for the first time. The presenter of Despierta América says that she enjoyed the experience sharing with her idols and receiving the affection and advice of celebrities. And what no one knows…

“A dream come true, I mean, it’s the first time I lead the ‘Premio Lo Nuestro’ carpet, it’s such a glamorous award ceremony, so important and I feel happy, I feel blessed. I attribute it to him as, I say, those are the little gifts that my son brought me, that Gennaro left me, that dreams continue to come true, because for me it only fills my heart with much happiness and much gratitude, “said the host of Wake up America.

What was the best?

Being next to Wisin and Yandel, because I’m a fan of the duo in history, and you know what I liked a lot? That each one of the artists knows Gennaro, and he gave me a little tip.

Share one…

Well, that I relax, Natti Natasha told me, that I enjoy everything, that the most important thing is to have healthy children, that I forget about the criticism and that I looked beautiful.

What people don’t know…

Can I say it? My stylist team, do you give me the authorization? Ok, I’m covered in tape and all the… (laughs). That’s what people don’t know, because for the dress to fit and look perfect, one does whatever it takes, one gives one’s “little help” with a tape made by these wonderful people who know all the tricks, my dear Carlos and Ryan.

Francisca defines herself as a mother in love.

Being a mother of a boy is the most beautiful thing. Obviously, it’s my first child, I don’t know what the experience of a girl is like, I always wanted to have a girl, but Diosito said no, you get a boy and the reason, I don’t know, will be to live in love all your life and already have a real love . My prince charming who is going to be mine forever, well, until he falls in love, right? Well anyway, mine mine, forever.

