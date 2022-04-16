Francisca Lachapel found her wedding dress and shared with us how this intimate moment was

Francesca Lachapel She found her wedding dress, she already has it in her possession and she is ready to walk towards the arms of her beloved Francesco Zampogna. In an interview with El Diario de Nueva York, the host of Despierta América told us how it was to find her dress. And she has told us that she lived that moment that all brides tell about. That moment when you just try on the dress and instinctively know that this is the one.

The Univision star compared this moment in front of her dress to the moment she knew Francesco Zampogna was the right man for her.

“I’m crazy that you see it, but you have to wait for the big day. But it is the dream dress, I had the experience that they tell you, that you put it on and feel: “This is the dress”… I put it on and I just knew. It was like when I met Francesco, you know, from: “That man is mine”. So it was with the dress.he told us in an exclusive interview.

Enjoy this pleasant conversation with Francisca Lachapel here:

We also learned that Francisca is working hand in hand with Amazon to organize the list of gifts, some of which have already arrived at her house. The importance of Amazon in this process is that together with them the driver has found many benefits, such as: those gifts that the guests do not buy or are pending, Francisca and her husband will be able to obtain them later with a 20% discount . This information for her position was confirmed to us by Amazon, who added: “In addition, we can at the same time support our small Latino businesses available on Amazon by adding them to the registry.”

