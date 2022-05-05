Francisca Lachapel is getting married this Friday in the Dominican Republic, but she is left without a honeymoon

Francisca Lachapel gets married this Friday in the Dominican Republicbefore the eyes of all his followers through “Wake up America“. A few hours after leaving for her homeland, the Dominican confesses that there will be no honeymoon after the wedding and instead she is superstitious and there will be no lack of traditions that attract good luck.

They say that to have a happy and lasting marriage, the bride has to wear something old that represents the past, the origins, the family; something new that symbolizes the future, the new life together; something borrowed, which is related to friendship to attract happiness and something blue, which represents fidelity.

Will you follow this superstition?

I didn’t have it as in my head, but just yesterday my ‘wedding planner’, whose name is Magie Suarez, she told me that and ‘well, let’s see the list, what you lack: Do you have something old, something new and the whole thing..something blue?’, and I’m like ‘noooo!’ I don’t have anything blue, and that’s where we started thinking.

She continues: “I asked my mom what she had that she could lend me to combine with the event. The blue thing Magie told me that that was the least important thing because we could fix that with a ribbon or something blue to put on the dress and that is also solved, and something old that we were missing; the rings, because remember that we had already been married (civilly) when our wedding was going to be in Italy, so there they are, and something new that would be the dress”. “I am going to do it because I do prefer to be sure in that sense and believe in those things.”

The future bride confesses that she thought about taking her son Gennaro to the honeymoon, until she discussed it with Francesco and ended up pleasing her husband, although that trip will have to wait.

“That was still that if we took it or we didn’t take it, then Francesco tells me ‘but if we take it it’s not a honeymoon’; So, the truth is that the feeling of guilt in a mother never goes away and I struggle a lot with that, because it hurts me to leave Gennaro for everything, and for the wedding I also have to please the husband, so yes we are going to have Luna Honey, but it won’t be immediately, it won’t be after the wedding, we’ll wait until September, and we’ll leave without Gennaro”.

You haven’t parted like this before, have you?

I’ve left him in bits and pieces, like two days, but not a week; ten days that is going to be hard, and the two

Who will you leave it with?

I leave him with my mother and with a lady named Mary who helps me with him, who takes care of him when I’m working.

