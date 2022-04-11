Francisca Lachapel is surprised at a bachelorette party

Francisca Lachapel was surprised last Saturday by the stylist Jomari Goyso with a bachelorette party in what was considered a “crazy night”.

A video that Goyso shared shows the evening from the beginning to the end in a compilation of everything that happened that day, from the arrival at the Dominican’s house, to the party at night.

The expert in beauty and fashion He arrived at the Lachapel residence, where he informed him that he would surprise him and would have to blindfold him. The graphic material also shows how surprised the Creole receives the news.

Despite this, Lachapel continued “the game” from the expert: the presenter got carried away and ended her day dancing, enjoying and enjoying the evening.

the cake of the evening was characterized by desserts in the form of male and female members, in addition, he was able to see the presentation of a sexy showman, to which the presenter of “Wake up America” ​​received him with laughter.

Lachapel did not hide his happiness.

It is recalled that in 2018, during her vacation in Dubai, the Dominican actress and presenter Francisca Lachapel was surprised by her boyfriend, who asked her to get engaged and she said “yes”.

The former beauty queen shared on her Instagram account how happy and grateful she is for the surprise.

“OMG! How wonderful you have been to me… Thank you God! You have always known how to surprise me and fill my life with love in the most generous way! My heart is full of gratitude. Thank you for bringing into my life the kindest, most generous man, who feels so much love for you, who takes care of me like no one else, supports me in everything and whom I love with all my heart.Lachapel posted.