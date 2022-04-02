Francisca Lachapel pays tribute to Selena at 27

Getty Images Francesca Lachapel

This March 31 marks the 27th anniversary of the death of singer Selena Quintanilla, who was murdered by the head of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar. And in the midst of the multiple demonstrations that the sad date generates among the public, one of the fans of the so-called queen of TexMex who wanted to honor the artist was Francisca Lachapel.

During the broadcast of the television program Despierta América, the former Nuestra Belleza Latina mentioned the interpreter of “Como la flor”, and incidentally performed a part of the beautiful song.

This was shown by the Univisión host on her Instagram account, where she honored Selena, lip-syncing the famous theme.

“Sing with me, what is your favorite Selena song?” Was the comment and question that the Dominican made to her audience so that they would share her taste for the music of the late Selena, whom Francisca assures will never die. “She lives in our hearts ❤️”, added the Caribbean.

Francisca also stole praise for the look with which she remembered the deceased interpreter, which consisted of a jean jacket, a black hat and wide black pants.

The comments on the tribute to the former Nuestra Belleza Latina were immediate, and Francisca and Selena’s fans soon reacted with beautiful messages.

“How beautiful!!!❤️”, said Karla Martínez, referring to the number that her colleague did. “All 😍 my favorite forever #selenaviveenmi💝”, “I have no more 🥳🥳😍😍🥰🥰🥰”, “👏❤️❤️I love all Selena songs 💖 💕 😍”, and “The boy from Apt 512 😍 😍😍😍😍😍😍”, commented other netizens when talking about the singer’s favorite repertoire.





Play



Selena – Como La Flor (Live From Astrodome) REMASTERED IN HD! Watch a live performance of “Como La Flor” performed by Selena Music video by Selena performing Como La Flor. (C) 2001 Q Production Inc. Exclusive License To Universal Music Latino vevo.ly/y0Fos3 #Selena #ComoLaFlor #Remastered #LatinPop #OfficialMusicVideo 2017-06-23T04:00:01Z

The theme “Como la flor”, Francisca Lachapel’s favorite, became one of Selena’s most popular themes, which continues to this day on the favorite music lists.

The song is a composition by AB Quintanilla and Pete Astudillo, which was part of the album “Entre a mi mundo”, released by the singer and the group Los Dinos, in 1992.

Another of Selena Quintanilla’s stellar themes is “Amor prohibited”, a song also composed by AB Quintanilla and Pete Astudillo. The single was part of the successful 1994 album of the same name, which sold millions of copies worldwide.

Tell us what your favorite Selena song is and if you share Francisca’s taste for “Como la flor”.