Francisca Lachapel performed an emotional dance with her mother during her ecclesiastical wedding

The ecclesiastical wedding Francisca Lachapel with the Italian businessman Francesco Zampogna had been one of the most anticipated of the year so far, and it was carried out last Friday in the Dominican Republic in a luxurious place that is quite popular with well-known celebrities.

The lights and the brightness was one of the things that stood out the most during the celebration of this ceremony with the closest people of the presenter and Zampogna, who already have a son in common named Gennaro.

Lachapel performed an emotional dance with Divina Montero, who is her mother. In addition, the lady wore a very elegant long dusty pink dress.

They also revealed a photograph where both were quite moved by what is usually one of the most important dates for a woman.

The couple wanted to be quite reserved with the date of the celebration although it was already coming, as the fashion expert Jomari Goyso revealed that he had given her a bachelorette party. From that moment, the presenter announced that she was in the “countdown”.

Since then they began to publish the latest details, and one of those was the long list of gifts that the couple wanted. In addition, during a video posted on the social network Instagram, Francisca explained that it is sometimes difficult to give people gifts. Therefore, she had facilitated the process by creating an inventory on Amazon of what they needed and among them she highlighted a cheese cutting board.

In the middle of a message he shared, showed what was before and after his physical transformation where he made it clear what was the work he did since last August less than a week for the ecclesiastical wedding.

Last Saturday the couple traveled last weekend with Goyso, as they moved to the native country of the winner of Nuestra Belleza (NBL) 2015 because They went to take the wedding dress to the place where they would perform the ceremony.

