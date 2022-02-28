Francisca Lachapel reveals the advice that Natti Natasha gave her: “The most important thing is to have healthy children, that I forget the criticism and that I looked beautiful”

Francesca Lachapel talked with Mezcaliente and made important revelations about what people did not see and do not know about Lo Nuestro Award, In addition to sharing some of the advice she has received from various celebrities now that she has become the mother of little Gennaro. One of them, as she revealed, is the one she made to her Natti Natasha:

What was the best -of Premio Lo Nuestro-?

Being next to Wisin and Yandel, because I’m a fan of the duo in history, and you know what I liked a lot? That each one of the artists knows Gennaro, and he gave me a little tip.

Share one…

Well, that I relax, Natti Natasha told me, that I enjoy everything, that the most important thing is to have healthy children, that I forget about the criticism and that I looked beautiful.

What people don’t know…

Can I say it? My stylist team, do you give me the authorization? Ok, I’m covered in tape and all the… That’s what people don’t know, because one does whatever it takes to make the dress fit and look perfect, one helps oneself with a tape made by these wonderful you know all the tricks, my dear Carlos and Ryan.

Francisca defines herself as a mother in love.

Being a mother of a boy is the most beautiful thing. Obviously, it’s my first child, I don’t know what the experience of a girl is like, I always wanted to have a girl, but Diosito said no, you get a boy and the reason, I don’t know, will be to live in love all your life and already have a real love . My prince charming who is going to be mine forever, well, until he falls in love, right? Well anyway, mine mine, forever.