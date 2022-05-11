Francisca Lachapel: the looks she wore on her wedding day with Francesco Zampogna | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | SHOWS

After a long wait due to the pandemic, Francesca Lachapel celebrated his religious wedding with Francesco Zampogna. It took place in the Dominican Republic and the presenter dazzled everyone with her incredible outfits.

MORE INFORMATION: Amazing! How much Toni Costa paid for the ring he gave to Evelyn Beltrán

The former beauty queen shared her beautiful and emotional ceremony with all her followers through the program she loves so much, “Wake up America.” For this reason, it was possible to observe how she swore eternal love to the Italian businessman, as well as fun moments between dance, music and friends.

Francisca had given married life a try before, but ended up divorcing Rocky Lachapel. However, now her relationship with Zampogna seems stronger than ever.

MORE INFORMATION: TV host Francisca Lachapel faints during a live program

In addition, he used his Instagram account to share some of the photos of the event. Something that caught the attention of her followers was the various clothes that she used that day.

The Dominican is the host of “Wake up America” ​​(Photo: Francisca Lachapel / Instagram)

THE THREE DRESSES

The stunning driver not only had an outfit, but also made two more costume changes that left everyone surprised.

She wore designs by Monique Lhuillier, Giannina Azar and the Bride to Be store in the Dominican Republic.

THE ONE HE WORN IN THE CHURCH

The first dress was perfect to say “Yes I accept”. She had a beautiful white fabric with lace embroidery and a very deep V-neckline. Also, she had a tail, a long veil and a tiara.

The piece designed by Monique Lhuillier was a gift from her husband’s family, which undoubtedly made this a magical day.

Francisca Lachapel married Francesco Zampogna in the Dominican Republic (Photo: People En Español)

“I went out to try on dresses to find out what I wanted. We went to this place in Miami, to a dress shop, and there I had dresses fitted. [Cuando] I put on the one I’m going to wear to church, it was love at first sight and Francesco’s family gave it to me”, he exclusively told People in spanish.

MORE INFORMATION: Reconciliation? Christian Nodal and Belinda are still in contact

THE PARTY OUTFIT

To start the reception, the presenter wore a completely different dress designed by Giannina Azar, a compatriot of hers.

It had a much more fitted silhouette than the previous one and a strapless cut. In addition, what stood out the most was the quite large detail of rhinestones. In this way, it gave him a little more mobility, but kept it looking elegant.

Francisca Lachapel wore three different dresses on her wedding day (Photo: People En Español / Jochy Fersobe)

WITH WHICH THE NIGHT ENDED

After many hours of singing and dancing as hard as she could, Francisca changed into something much more comfortable. She donned a short cocktail dress that was also white and had lace details.

This last garment was from the “Bride to Be” store, located in the Dominican Republic. Additionally, she traded in her high heels for matching sneakers, which she wore on the dance floor.

FRANCISCA LACHAPEL ON INSTAGRAM