Francisca Lachapel’s wedding: presenter who took the flowers responds to criticism | Famous
One of the many details that caught the attention of the wedding of Francisca and Francesco Zampogna last weekend was a video that circulated on social networks where you can see a woman taking some of the flowers that adorned the church.
The protagonist of the moment was the Dominican presenter Karen Yapoort, who is well known in that country. It was she herself who recorded and published the material that later went viral.
Karen Yapoort reacts by taking Francisca’s wedding flowers
In the video she posted over the weekend of her taking the flowers, she said: “Since the wedding was over, I went and said: Those flowers are not to be missed!“.
He also said that he wanted to distribute them in some of the other nearby churches and put others in his living room.
His words and images ran through the networks. While some applauded her, others criticized her harshly, since they questioned that she had carried out these actions without being invited, allegedly seeking fame.
Before the controversy that broke out, Yapoort already reacted and again it was through his Instagram account where he accepted that he did take the arrangements.
“Well, at least I shared them”wrote this Tuesday, May 10, along with an emoticon of a girl shrugging her shoulders.
There were several comments that supported her and took with humor both her response to the controversy and the fact that she took the flowers after the wedding to, according to her, distribute them in other churches, something that may be common in several Hispanic countries.
Jomari Goysoone of the wedding guests, explained in Wake up America last Monday, May 9, that Karen Yapoort lives in the private subdivision where the event took place.
” she lives inside, so she went to her town square (where the wedding was) and there were some flowers outside and she uploaded a video saying: ‘Look, Francisca’s wedding with her son, I’m going to grab some flowers that were outside.’ That went viral. I hadn’t stolen anything“.
Francisca’s wedding ‘wedding planner’ reacts
On Monday the 9th, Mayi Suárez, the ‘wedding planner’ for Francisca’s wedding explained in Wake up America that day there were 6,500 stems of flowers and thanked Karen Yapoort for taking some of them.
“It was great, he did us a great favor“said the wedding expert, “blessings will come to Francisca, to all of us.”
” made our dayit was like the part that made us have fun,” he added.
Were Francisca’s wedding flowers stolen? The truth of a video that circulated on social networks
Who is Karen Yapoort?
It is mother of two children: Ever and Eiren Encarnacion. On Instagram you have 2.7 million followers.
She is a former beauty queen and in addition to her work in the media, she also works as a businesswoman and model.