Francisca Lachapel’s wedding: the vows, the decoration and other details that we did not see | Famous
Francisca and Francesco Zampogna they finally said “yes” at the altar, in a dream wedding at the church of San Estanislao in Altos de Chavón, La Romana, in the Dominican Republic on the afternoon of May 6. The wait for the couple was worth it, after having canceled the ceremony in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The presenter of Despierta América shared the happy moment with her entire audience through social networks, publishing a fragment of the religious ceremony, as well as the hundreds of videos and photographs that the bride and groom and their almost 200 guests posted on social networks. where they showed that they threw the house out the window.
The priest officiated at Mass in English, but Francisca said her vows in Spanish, where she made a tender promise of love to Francesco.
“I do not promise to be the perfect woman, but what I do promise you is that I will never give up on our relationship. One has to believe and have faith and we have to believe that we deserve these things. Everything that goes through our heads can go through our lives, “she said excitedly with a broken voice, shared People magazine in Spanish.
Francisca assured that “dreams come true”: “I know what it is to be in dark moments, I know what uncertainty is, Feeling lost I know what it’s like to have someone kill your dreamsI also know that side. Dreams come true. It may sound trite, but it’s true,” she added.
Where was the wedding reception?
Francisca and Francesco chose a beautiful villa called Casa de Campo, located in La Romana, which had a spectacular view of the sea.
Francisca asked for a “dream wedding” to be “a princess”
The religious wedding was something very important to Francisca and she wanted to share it with her guests, for which she made it a condition that she wanted a “dream wedding”.
“‘ I want a dream wedding, a princess wedding, I want to be a princess 100 percent’, that’s what Francisca asked me. She asked me for everyone to come to her wedding and say Wow! Let them be surprised”, said Mayi Suárez, one of the ‘wedding planner’.
Francisca wore three dresses
For the religious ceremony he chose a classic outfit that her husband’s family gave her, it is a design by Monique Lhuillier, with a pronounced neckline and skirt with train, it has tulle with lace. She wore white sneakers lined with René Caovilla crystals. She complemented her trousseau with a tiara and diamond earrings that her sister-in-law gave her, reported People en Español.
To the reception she wore a second dress with a short slit skirt strapless. But at the end of the night, to be more comfortable and be able to dance, Francisca put on a third design with tennis.
According to information that Mayi Suárez gave to People en Español, they decorated the reception area romantic chic.
They used more than 300 orchids and other flowers imported from Ecuador and Italysuch as roses and tulips.
Francisca walked down a corridor full of white flowers. In a garden they set up a huge tent with a transparent roof and the beams were covered in white to make it look elegant. There were also chandeliers, chandeliers, candles and lots of glassware.
There was a nostalgic touch when designing the stage inspired by the Azua park roundaboutthe town where Francisca was born.
The impressive four-tier cake
Upon arrival at Casa de Campo, the guests enjoyed canapés, and then tasted delicious dishes.
But the most spectacular thing was the four-tier cake that was majestically decorated: “The four-tier cake, full of flowers and sugar leaves, decorated with more than 1,200 units of flowerssomething spectacular,” the wedding planner told People en Español.
Francesco was the one who chose the drinks, there was “red wine and white wine, champagne, prosecco, cava, vodka, whiskey, gin and two personalized cocktails for the bride and groom,” Mayi Suárez explained.
The artists who livened up the party
‘Everything changed’ was the romantic theme of Camila that Francisca and Francesco chose for their first dance As husband and wife, the Mexican group was one of those that entertained the night. In addition, Francisca went on stage and sang some songs with them.
But in addition to the romanticism, there was a lot of fire to dance, because later the group arrived The illegals and the meringue Manny Cruz.
Mela La Molasses was present
In the middle of the night, a group of dancers dressed as Mela La Melaza burst onto the dance floor and surrounded the bride and groom, who were very amused and surprised.
The couple got engaged in December 2018 on their trip to Dubai and secretly got married on December 31, 2019. Although they had planned the religious wedding in 2020, they had to postpone it due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Francisca could not be more grateful for what she experienced on May 6 at her religious wedding and she is sure that Francesco is her prince charming: “Francesco is very excited, he is a very involved groom. I feel very grateful to God that he has rewarded me with a man like that. In my house there is only teamwork,” he confessed to People en Español.