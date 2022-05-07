Francisca looked beautiful at her pre-wedding party in the Dominican Republic: she wore a “red wedding dress” (photos) | Famous

On May 5, 2022, Francisca turned 33 years old. However, her birthday celebrations faded into the background and gave way to a celebration full of hope: her pre-wedding party dedicated to Francesco’s family.

The host of Despierta América explained to ‘People en Español’ that she was not focused on celebrating her birthday in a big way, since she wanted Francesco and his family to feel close to their land the night before their wedding, after not being able to contract their nuptials in Italy.

“Francesco’s family was very excited that we would get married in Italy, but COVID came and changed everything… I will dedicate this night to him [Francesco] and his family so that they feel close to their land”.

Mayi Suárez, Francisca’s wedding planner and part of the Di fiore team, also revealed for this magazine that the welcome party has a lot of color, something that was present in Francisca’s vibrant look that made her a modern princess.

Francisca wasted glamor at her wedding pre-party

On the night of May 5, 2022, Francisca wore the first look of her wedding weekend. At first glance, the beautiful outfit can mislead us and make us believe that it is a strapless dress with a wide skirt.

However, her look has a modern twist. In reality, it is not a dress, but a jumpsuit with a long tail, as explained by the designer Giannina Azar, responsible for the sophisticated design, for ‘People en Español’

“It’s a jumpsuit… It’s beautiful, with a tail. It is like a wedding dress, but red”.

In the triumphal entrance to the welcome party, documented by Di Fiore, Francisca’s jumpsuit pants are much more notable, as she looks radiant and super-smiling hand in hand with Francesco.

In addition to presenting an intense color that contrasts incredible with the driver’s complexion, this jumpsuit has a touch of shine thanks to the corset decorated with Swarovski crystals and Czech crystals.

Its red look also matched the decoration of the event that included flowers in warm tones, such as pink and purple, and black glassware, crockery, tables and chairs.

According to the wedding planner Mayi, in this welcome party color was the protagonist, something very different from what will be seen in a religious wedding.

(Swipe right to see more photos of the baby shower decorations)

With this outfit, Francisca enjoyed a lovely evening and party with Francesco and his loved ones, which, despite the fact that the driver had no plans to celebrate it in a big way, did include a birthday cake.