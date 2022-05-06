Francisca poses with a drink in her hand and is overflowing with happiness a few hours before her ecclesiastical wedding

Just hours before her long-awaited church wedding, Francisca has been seen on her Instagram account holding a drink. The Dominican presenter of Despierta América has already activated the “wedding mode” to its maximum power and has begun to celebrate her union with Francesco Zampogna before God.

“Ooooooo!!! I’m here! Tamo at wedding ”, wrote Francisca to accompany the image that was taken in a beautiful place facing the blue sea.

The publication of the Dominican driver has more than 102,000 likes and hundreds of comments. These are some of the personalities who have written to Francisca in this photo:

Anna Patricia: You radiate happiness and love

Alexandra Espinoza: Oh my Frans… Enjoy a lot! God bless you and may it be much more than you dreamed of.

Olga Tanon: Beautiful !!! Shimmering!

Elyangelica Gonzalez: the most beautiful bride

Carla Martinez: What a thrill!!! Wait for me with one of those!!!

Francisca and Francesco’s church wedding will take place this Friday, May 6, in La Romana, Dominican Republic. The announcement of the ecclesiastical marriage was made on February 14, Valentine’s Day, in an exclusive to People en Español.

In these days prior to the sacred union of the couple, Francisca has been revealing details such as the list of gifts she made: a cheese board, suitcases and even a robot vacuum cleaner are on the list.

In addition, the Dominican showed the physical change she has had since August 2021, just weeks after the birth of their son Gennaro, until now, just days before their wedding.

“A few days before my wedding I want to share with you this before and after. Truly, work, dedication and dedication have their reward. It was very emotional for me, when I saw these photos. It was only by seeing them side by side that I realized how far I had come, and I could really appreciate the change. I sincerely look at Francisca on the left and I remember that she felt pressured by a society that demanded of her to be a perfect woman and at one point she thought that she would never recover and she was afraid. And then I see Francisca on the right who, although it is not the end yet, feels very comfortable with her body as it is and very proud of the work she has done, her courage and focus,” she said, sharing two before and after images. later.

