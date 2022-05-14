Francisca records with Cheddy García the movie Teacher Mechy”

One week after completing your dream wedding In Casa de Campo, La Romana, the communicator and actress Francisca is in the country again, this time shooting “Teacher Mechy”, a film produced by Cheddy García and Caribbean Films.

The host of “Despierta América” arrived in the Dominican Republic yesterday, Thursday, and the first scenes of this film are already being recorded, in which Cheddy debuts as a screenwriter.

Francisca will be the protagonist of the film together with the “mother of humor”.

“I am more than happy to be part of this project,” said the presenter while thanking the comedian for making her part of the film.

The film is shot in a popular sector of Santo Domingo.

According to a press release, this family comedy with children is directed by the outstanding director Frank Perozo.

The Dominican presenter met almost 200 guests on Friday at her wedding with the Italian Francesco Zampogna, including colleagues, artists and personalities and the live artistic participation of the Illegal and Camila groups, as well as the merengue Manny Cruz.

The ceremony was held in the afternoon at the San Estanislao church in Altos de Chavón, The Roman, where the Mexican group Camila performed the special song for the bride.

Divina Montero, Francisca’s mother, with whom she has a natural complicity, was the one who took her to the altar for the symbolic “delivery” to her husband.

“May this union that God has made last forever,” wished her mother, who in the past had to fight hard to push her daughter through the precariousness of being the head of a family with limited economic resources.

Francisca’s wedding was decorated with lots of natural flowers, crystals, candles, chandeliers, and a spectacular four-tier cake with more than 1,200 edible flowers and 1,000 handmade desserts.

In the decoration, more than 300 orchids and various flowers imported from Ecuador and Italy, like roses and tulips.

The guests upon arrival found themselves in a real princess wedding and as if they were in a real fairy tale.