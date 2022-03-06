Francisco Calvo scored a brace to save the San Jose Earthquakes (VIDEO)

The Costa Rican central defender, Francis Baldshone once more in the Major League Soccer (MLS)since he collaborated with a savior doublet so that the San Jose Earthquakes rescued a draw at home against the Columbus Crew on the second date of the contest.

This former Chicago Fire and Minnesota United player is facing his sixth season in United States footballand began his stage as a player in this Californian squad with an extraordinary presentation to save his club with two headers in the last 10 minutes of the match.

Calvo entered as a starter and beyond that he fulfilled in the defensive zone, at minute 84 of the commitment he positioned himself in a great way in a free kick collection, he connected the ball with his head and converted the partial 2-3 to keep afloat a San Jose that was sunken on the scoreboard.

However, at the last gasp of replenishment time, that is at minute 96′the madness was unleashed when the defender repeated the formula in a corner kick, by prevailing in the heights and head the tie 3-3 who avoided defeat against the team from the also Tico louis diazwho was not present at the game.

Evidently, the goals allowed Calvo to become the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of this meeting, and ratify that he is a fundamental footballer for the whole of Matias Almeyda. The “Earthquakes” will return to action next Saturday March 12 when they visit Philadelphia Union in the third day of the MLS.