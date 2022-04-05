Francisco Chacón and his luxurious BMW car

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.04.2022 18:10:03





Charismatic, analyst, former referee and controversial, Francisco Chacon He is a character in the sports life of Mexico, especially since he has come to television in various stages. This has also allowed him to generate enough income to show off one of his best achievements: his car. BMW.

This vehicle came to light thanks to his daughter polett shakonwho made a TikTok where he pointed out the irony that exists between the two, since the car that his father drives is a BMW 330 and hers is a more modest one without any luxury.

Mr. Chacón’s BMW is a model that went on sale in 2016 with an initial price of 724,900 pesosalthough currently its price may vary because it is an edition from six years ago, although this does not prevent it from being a luxury copy for the former referee who successfully directed in Liga MX.

Francisco Chacon He has participated in MasterChef television programs and is a constant guest in the narrations of the matches. by Azteca Television where he analyzes the work of the referees in Liga MX matches and even matches of the National selection.

Francisco Chacon would also be part of the cast for coverage of the World Cup in qatarwhere the Mexican team will compete in Group C against Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland.

​

​