Francisco de la Torre, Honorary Officer of the Order of the British Empire

United Kingdom has granted the mayor of Malaga, Francis of the Towera Hon OBE (Honorary Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for their services to bilateral relations. Among the arguments for awarding him this distinction are his services to promote relations between the United Kingdom and the city of Malaga.

It is also stressed that, during his time as mayor, De la Torre has promoted the economic and social development of this city and its residents, the business sector and tourists. In addition to his work to promote the British tourism in Malagaamong the reasons for awarding him the award, it is emphasized that he is a great support for the british community in the cultural, economic and social spheres.

The British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliottwill impose the decoration on the mayor next Monday, September 5in the Hall of Mirrors of the Town Hall.

How are the titles of the British Order divided?

The classes of the order are divided as follows, in descending order, as shown by the Encyclopaedia Britannica:

GBE : Grand Cross of Knight Grand Cross or Dame Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire.

: Grand Cross of Knight Grand Cross or Dame Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire. KBE/DBE: Knight Commander or Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

Knight Commander or Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire. CBE: Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

Commander of the Order of the British Empire. OBE: Officer of the Order of the British Empire.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire. MBE: Member of the Order of the British Empire.

Differences are also important all these titles of the Order of the Empire with those who have the rank of knight (Kt)which is the oldest in Great Britain and has existed since the reign of Henry III in the 13th century.

In JK Rowling’s group

The United Kingdom awards Orders and Medals to those who carry out outstanding work for the country or British society. Thus, the Hon OBE is awarded to people who play a notable role at the national level in any field, for their achievements or services, including well-known professionals. Among the recipients of this distinction are JK Rowling, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Keira Knightley.