Francisco Gattorno posted a photo with his daughter Isabella on Instagram and the young woman caught the eye | Famous
Beyond his starring roles in telenovelas such as ‘La dueña’ or ‘Cañaveral de pasiones’, Francisco Gattorno has made headlines in the pink press for his turbulent love relationships. It is enough to mention the names Flor Nuñez (who accused him of theft) and Cynthia Klibto (who has publicly spoken of his infidelities) to remind him.
Cupid finally seemed to smile on Francisco Gattorno in 1999, when he married Cuban dancer Belmaris González Suazo. As a result of this relationship, two girls were born: Isabella and Carolina. However, this relationship ended in a divorce.
Until now, his descendants had stayed away from the public eye, but the heartthrob himself presented one of them and surprised with his beauty.
Francisco Gattorno introduced his daughter Isabella on Instagram
At the end of May 2020, the actor shared a photograph with his daughter Isabella through his Instagram stories. The selfie of the two came without a particular reason, but was accompanied by the text “the most beautiful creation, my daughter.”
Due to the extraordinary nature of the family image, she caught the attention of her fans and generated more interest in the young woman.
Isabella is quite active on social networks, which has earned her more than 3,000 followers on her Instagram account.
On this platform, she often shares photos and videos of her vacations, best looks, and special occasions.
Also through his profile it is evident that he enjoys traveling, as he has portraits in Portugal, Honduras, Amsterdam, Mexico and Cuba, where his parents are from.
In August 2021, Francisco Gattorno’s daughter published a series of images of what would be her graduation from Florida International University, but did not specify what career she studied.
Carolina, the other daughter of Francisco Gattorno, leads a much more private life
In 2021, the Cuban had already used his Instagram account to show off his other daughter, Carolina. This, when she published a picture of the two to congratulate him on father’s day. Francisco Gattorno replied and added “my love”.
However, that is the only public photo of the young woman, as she keeps her Instagram profile private.
What remains in doubt is that the soap opera heartthrob and his mother instilled in them a great affection for their native Cuba, since both have the country’s flag on their social media profiles.