Francisco González: The architect of the Felipe Ángeles airport: “I don’t recognize many things about the project”

The architect of the most important project to date of López Obrador’s six-year term stands apart from his work. Hours after the president of Mexico gave the starting signal to the Felipe Ángeles international airport, supported by militants from Morena, governors, soldiers and businessmen, the architect of the work, Francisco González Pulido, has strongly criticized the final project. “I do not recognize many of the things that are happening in the project, I do not see them aligned with the original vision,” he has said through a video posted on his social networks.

The founder of FGP Atelier has been the only critical voice in a day full of praise for the Executive’s project. “I see many changes to the project that concern me in terms of its materiality, the quality of its materials, the design, the pavements outside, inside, the landscape itself,” he said in the recording with a duration of 20 minutes.

In front of the cameras, González Pulido reviews one by one the points of discrepancy that existed between the plan he designed on paper and the works that the military delivered this Monday. “The idea we had was to create an ecosystem, a garden, the idea we had was to present the culture of Mexico, not the folklore of Mexico, the idea we had was to create a building that had a international quality in its construction, not a low-quality building because that gives the project a very long life”, pointed out the founder of FGP Atelier.

More information

“I see important changes in the access bridges and in the access covers, we had proposed covers through high-performance membranes in the access that had the same architecture as the terminal building, the terminal building had originally been designed based on of a pyramidal concept and in some way had a reference to the culture of Mesoamerica”, details among the important changes between the plan that he presented in May 2020.

In his message, the creator has emphasized that his proposal was aligned with the government budget —of 75,000 million pesos— and complied with the efficiency of flows and operating costs. He also insists that it was a scalable plan that contemplated the handling of 20 million passengers in a first phase and the capacity of expansion up to 160 million passengers per year. “The land is very generous, in the central part of the development we have enormous growth capacity, which means that this airport has the capacity, in a final phase, to handle 160 million passengers with satellite boarding gates” , he added.

González Pulido states that the Government requested his services due to his extensive international experience. His previous projects include the expansion of the terminals at Chicago’s O’Hare airport, Bangkok airport, Cologne airport in Germany, among others. In Mexico, he participated in the construction of the Benito Juárez airport in Mexico City and in the expansion of the Guadalajara airport, in the State of Jalisco.

subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the informative keys of the current affairs of this country