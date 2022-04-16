Francisco Lindor bounced it twice in the Mets’ victory

New York. Francis Lindor hit a home run from each side of the plate to support another strong start from newcomer Chris Bassitt, and the New York Mets enjoyed their first game of the season at home, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3 on Friday.

Starling Marte hit a three-run homer in his first home game with the Mets, and countryman Robinson Cano hit his first four-corner hit since September 2020 after serving his second drug-improvement suspension. performance last season.

FRANCISCO LINDOR HOME RUN 🍎 pic.twitter.com/HP4VYViMK0 — SNY (@SNYtv) April 15, 2022

The Mets hit four homers, something they had never done in a home opener.

Pete Alonso had a pair of sacrifice flies for New York (6-2), which has the most wins in the majors during the nascent season.

Bassit (2-0), acquired from Oakland in a trade last month, allowed one run and two hits in six innings. He was greeted with cheers by the 43,820 fans who packed the stands as he walked off the mound at the end of his Citi Field debut.

Puerto Rican Lindor hit more than one home run in a game for the 14th time in his career. It’s also the fourth time the switch hitter has homered from both sides of the plate.

Francisco Lindor on receiving a loud ovation from Mets fans this afternoon: “It felt great to be able to hear my home crowd cheer me on. It’s special.” pic.twitter.com/5w4rkn4w3j — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 15, 2022

For the Mets, the Dominicans Starling Marte 5-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs, and Robinson Canó 4-1 with a run scored and one RBI. Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor 3-2 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Venezuelan Eduardo Escobar 5-1 with RBI.

For the Diamondbacks, the Dominicans Ketel Marte 4-1, Geraldo Perdomo 1-0, and Sergio Alcántara 4-0 with an RBI. Venezuelans David Peralta 2-0, and José Herrera 3-0.