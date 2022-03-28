Francisco Lindor homers off both sides of the plate

Carlos Correa He made his debut with the Minnesota Twins today, as well as in the preseason, going 2-1 in the batting cage with one hit, while playing defensively for four innings of a game played against the Boston Red Sox and won by the Boston Red Sox. Twins by final 6-3.

Sunday’s spring baseball game also saw shortstop Francis Lindor hit a home run from both sides of the plate while batting 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored and his teammate Thomas Nest go 2-for-3 with a home run in the win for the New York Mets Over the St. Louis Cardinals finally 7-3.

In that Cardinals game he did not play, as had been anticipated late last week, wide receiver Yadier Molina. His first game of the spring potentially will be tomorrow Monday against the Houston Astros, this starting at 1:05 in the afternoon.

There were not many Puerto Ricans who played on Sunday. Players like Javy Báez, Eddie Rosario and pitcher José Berríos had the free throw.

Kike Hernandez of Boston and Martin Maldonado of the Houston Astros they went 0-3 and 1-2, respectively in their performances.

But without a doubt, Lindor’s performance was the big note on Sunday. He took it out lefty in the third inning against St. Louis starter Dakora Huston, then righty in the seventh against Matthew Liberatore.

with the performance Lindor has had seven hits in 17 at-bats taken in the preseason. He is hitting .412 in that span with 3 home runs and 6 RBI.

The production bodes well for the Mets, who did not receive Lindor’s best offensive season in his first year on the team. He ironically had been pretty hot in the preseason last year when he suffered an injury that delayed his regular-season debut and apparently marked his difficult debut in New York.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Báez went 1-for-3 in the Detroit Tigers’ 14-8 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. The shortstop hit .313 in the preseason with 5 hits and 16 at-bats without homers.

The season begins on Thursday, April 7.