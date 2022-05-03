Francisco Lindor talks about the possible firing of the Mets to Robinson Canó

As the MLB and MLBPA agreed, each team’s active roster will drop from 28 men to 26, therefore, they must remove two players, either by firing them or sending them to the Minor Leagues before May 2.

If there is a player who is a faithful candidate for the New York Mets designate him for assignment, it is Robinson Canowho is coming off a season-long suspension and hasn’t had the best start to the season, and as if that weren’t enough, multiple players on the team are doing the job well.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

Robinson Cano 39 years old, 6 feet and 210 pounds, batting for 195. with 501 OPS, adding 8 hits, 1 HR, 3 RBI and 3 runs scored in 41 at-bats in 18 games. His defense has been good, but he has come up short with the bat.

What do you think Francis Lindor About that?

Francis Lindor as one of the leaders of the Mets, spoke with great sincerity to respect: “I would not be happy. I don’t want to see that happen. He is a good teammate, a good person and obviously he has a great track record and we all know what he is capable of.” Lindor said.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

who will pay Robinson Cano?

The Mets have to pay Cano all that money at some point. Although if another set claims him on waivers, then that bidder must take his salary. It is almost obvious that no team will make that move, but if they are really interested they will wait until the 10 days of extensions are over and he is released, so they sign him for a much lower salary while the Metsthey pay.

might interest you