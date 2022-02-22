Francisco Lindor was one of the active players today in the negotiations for a new collective agreement in MLB

Jupiter, Fla. With a week to go before opening day can be saved, union leader Tony Clark attended Monday for the first time since the lockout began negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement between the Major League Baseball Players Association and Major League Baseball, accompanied by New York Mets stars Max Scherzer, Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo.

The Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt, the Yankees’ Jameson Taillon, the Reds’ Sonny Gray, the Royals’ Whit Merrifield, the Twins’ Taylor Rogers and the Berewers’ Brent Suter were also among the players who arrived for the trading session at the stadium. Roger Dean, the spring training home of St. Louis and the Miami Marlins. Clark and the players conferred with Bruce Meyer, the union’s chief negotiator, in the right-field parking lot before entering the ballpark.

Colorado Rockies CEO Dick Monfort, chairman of the owners’ labor policy committee, was in attendance along with San Diego Padres vice president Ron Fowler, the committee’s immediate past chairman. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred was not present and the MLB delegation was led by Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, the clubs’ chief negotiator.

The site of the negotiations is about three miles from the home of Scherzer, one of eight players on the union’s executive subcommittee. The Astros’ Jason Castro also attended from the executive subcommittee.

Practice could not start on time last Wednesday due to baseball’s ninth work stoppage, the first since 1995.

Monday’s session was only the seventh on the central economy since the lockout began on Dec. 2, and the sides have met on consecutive days only once, on Jan. 24-25. MLB said Friday that it intended to have meetings with the union every day this week.

The lockout entered its 82nd day on Monday. MLB on Friday canceled spring training games from Feb. 26 to March 4.

Francisco Lindor was one of a contingent of players present at the negotiation on Monday. ( Ramon “Tonito” Zayas )

While owners and players participated via Zoom, the only ones who attended an in-person session were Monfort and free-agent reliever Andrew Miller on Jan. 24.

Until now, all the talks during the lockout had been in New York at the offices of MLB and the Players Association.

MLB told the union that February 28 is the last possible day to reach an agreement to allow the season to open on March 31, given the desire to have four weeks of training and additional time to ratify an agreement and that players report to camps in Florida and Arizona.

But the sides agreed to less training time after interrupted spring training in 1990, 1995 and 2020.