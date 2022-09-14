Francisco Rojo Vázquez, new vice president of the World Association for the History of Veterinary Medicine

Last week (from August 31 to September 3, 2022), the XLV took place in the city of Brescia (Italy). Congress of the World Association for the History of Veterinary Medicine (World Association for the History of Veterinary Medicine – WAHVM) which has, among others, the objective of encouraging, promoting and coordinating research and teaching of the history of veterinary medicine.

Organized by the Italian Association of History of Veterinary Medicine and Mascalcia It was sponsored by the Zooprophylactic Institute Foundation at whose headquarters the sessions took place. The event brought together specialists in the history of veterinary sciences from numerous countries, mainly European.

Several papers, numerous communications and posters were presented on general aspects of the scientific development of veterinary medicineas well as others referring to issues from different countries with a general impact on the veterinary profession.

During the Congress, Peter A. Koolmeesfrom the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Utrecht (The Netherlands), presented the book recently published by Cambridge University Press (August 25, 2022) and entitled: ‘A Concise History of Veterinary Medicine’ (New Approaches to the History of Science and Medicine) of which they are authors Susan D Jones (University of Minnesota) and Peter A. Koolmees (University of Utrecht).

Finally, and following the statutes of the Association, in the General Assembly of the WAHVM, the renewal of charges of president, vice-president and treasurer of the Executive Committee of the Association.

According to the WAHVM Statutes, the procedure consists of the nomination of people for each of the positionsnomination endorsed in trajectory and merits that must be accepted by the Executive Committee, the Liaison Committee and finally accepted/approved by the General Assembly.

For the Vice Presidency, the doctor in Veterinary Medicine was nominated Francisco Rojo Vazquezpresident of the Leonese Association of Veterinary History (ALHV) who has been a professor at the Universities of Salamanca, Complutense of Madrid and León, who had previously been appointed Representative of the Spanish Association of Veterinary History before the WAHVM.

Francisco Rojo (in the center), during the XLV Congress of the World Association for the History of Veterinary Medicine