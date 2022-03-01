Franck Ribéry, captain of Salernitana, suffers a car accident

The accident caused him a slight concussion that puts his participation in the Serie A match against Inter Milan at risk

Italian footballer and club captain Salernitanathe French Franck Riberysuffered a accident that caused a slight concussion and that could jeopardize his participation in the game of the A series next Friday against Inter Milan.

“As a result of a car accident, the player Franck Ribery, who was not driving the vehicle, suffered a minor head injury. The player will rest for a few days as a precaution,” the Italian club said in a statement today.

The accident took place early Sunday morning in the Italian municipality of Laura (south) when the car in which the French midfielder was riding crashed into a traffic light.

The frontal crash caused several minor injuries to the former Bayern Munich and Fiorentina player, who was transferred to a hospital near Salerno (south).

Franck Ribery He was in a serious car accident when he was two years old, which left deep scars on his face and almost cost him his life.

The club has not confirmed whether its captain will be able to play in next Friday’s game against Inter Milan, on matchday 28 of the A series, where he Salernitana He is last in the standings.