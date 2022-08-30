Francky Vincent, “the Lionel Messi of zouk”, is expected this Saturday live in Langon – ARL



August 30, 2022

The famous West Indian singer is expected at Langon HQ on Saturday and the atmosphere promises to be hot!

“Passion fruit“, “Alice it slips“, “You want my penis“… the titles of Franky Vincent, although with sometimes dubious texts, continue to cross the ages. The Guadeloupean singer has been since the end of the 70s one of the best-known Caribbean artists in the world. If the man has been more discreet in recent years, he nevertheless remain on the page and connected on social networks. Lately, he was able to work with rapper Alkpote on the title “Turn off the light“, with unequivocal words.

Not long ago it was with TRNS that Francky Vincent was talked about again with a funny mashup featuring the titles of the native of Pointe-à-Pitre.

Never very far from the scenes (and especially those of the campsites), Francky Vincent was in mid-August in Mios, at the firefighters’ ball. Anyone who considers himself in all modesty as “ the Lionel Messi of zouk » will be in the department again since he will perform in showcase this Saturday at Langon HQ. The entrance is fixed at 12€ with conso. Access to the Langonnaise discotheque will even be free if, before midnight, you go to the Patio, the establishment next to HQ.

A first evening which marks the return of the southern Girondine nightclub, which had to deal with the various confinements and bans on reopening during covid-19. Last year, Slaï, Makassy, ​​Koba La D, Naza, Bramsito and even Colonel Reyel had the opportunity to go there for night lives.

[Jérôme Martin-Castéra – photo : Francky Vincent | Facebook]