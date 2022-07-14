News

Franco Escamilla on his show: “It probably won’t be done in El Salvador”

After causing a stir for his visit to El Salvador, the Mexican comedian Franco Escamilla announced that his presentation in the country is paralyzed and in “we will see”, due to a problem with the place where he was going to appear.

Through “La Mesa Reñoña”, he explained the reasons and lamented the inconveniences. His comedy show would take place at the Teatro Presidente on October 20, but at the last minute, they canceled the date to offer him a party room for his event.

With his peculiar style, he reacted to the situation by commenting that he had already planned his tour, which forces him to meet the rest of his dates.

“Thanks to the people of Teatro Presidente, but we are going to try to schedule for another year, an apology to the people of El Salvador, we do not know how it will end, I only know that I do not have a date and the option they gave me cannot be ”, he emphasized.

“If it’s not fixed this week, I’ll tell you next Monday and we’ll move on to another year,” the comedian concluded.

