Franco: ‘Last quarter less strong but above 6.1% at the end of the year’ – Economy

“The euro area grows at 5%, a slowdown is expected in the fourth quarter. Italy has had a second and third quarter more favorable than expected, the growth achieved at the end of September is 6.1%” where in the ” Nadef had indicated 6% “. Economy Minister Daniele Franco said at the end of the Ecofin underlining how growth in the last quarter “will also be less strong for Italy but we will close the year in any case above 6.1%, let’s see what is above”.

“Next year the growth of the eurozone will be over 4%. The area has recovered to pre-crisis levels in terms of GDP but not in terms of employment”.

Compared to the Italian Pnrr, there are “23 objectives out of 51” still to be achieved within the year, “we are monitoring the situation and the whole government is committed to this. We hope to close these commitments by the end of the year”, explained Franco after the Ecofin regarding Italy’s request for the first tranche of loans.

Responding to a question about MPS, Franco said: “We have an ongoing conversation with the commission on the timing” of the extension and “we hope it will be positive”.

“We need rules that ensure the sustainability of public finances and that allow countries to have room to deal with economic shocks. We all think that debt must be reduced, debt reduction is one of the government’s priorities, the point is at what pace. And if the pace is such as to lead the country to recession, the citizens are not happy, the “interested” country is not and neither are the others “of the EU, the minister said, focusing on the debate on the revision of the pact. of stability.