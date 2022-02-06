François Truffaut, born 90 years ago

On February 6, 1932, François Truffaut, probably the greatest French director ever and one of the most important directors of the twentieth century, was born in Paris. He was one of the major representatives of the cinematographic current of Nouvelle Vague, which between the end of the 1950s and the beginning of the 1960s had enormous influence on world cinema, thanks to the innovative use of shooting and editing techniques and the fact of dealing with topics that until then had been mostly underestimated from the cinema of the time. Truffaut was also an extraordinary intellectual and film theorist, famous for his harsh criticism of contemporary cinema. He died of cancer at the age of 52.

Truffaut had a difficult youth and left school to start working at 14. At that time he founded his first film club, and was noticed by a famous film critic, André Bazin, who became his first financier and patron, finding him a job in 1953 in the editorial office of the magazine. Cahiers du Cinema. In the magazine, Truffaut published critical and theoretical essays of great importance to the history of cinema, including harsh reviews of the films of his contemporaries, which attracted many dislikes (in the 1970s, Truffaut argued furiously with Jean-Luc Godard, perhaps the other most famous French director of the time).

His film career began in 1954, with the short film One visits. His first feature film, as well as one of the most famous, was The four hundred shots, which shot in 1959 and earned him an Oscar nomination for screenplay. In addition to his career as a director, during which he directed 21 films, Truffaut also starred in several films, including one of the main parts in the famous Close encounters of the third kind by Steven Spielberg (1977). He died on 21 October 1984: his ashes are in the Montmartre cemetery in Paris.

Minimal filmography, for starters

The four hundred shots (Les quatre cents coups, 1959)

It is the first of four feature films (and a short) that Truffaut shot between 1959 and 1979 on the highly autobiographical character of Antoine Doinel, who is always played in films by the actor Jean-Pierre Leaud.

Jules and Jim (Jules et Jim, 1961)

One of the first and most famous products of Nouvelle Vague, tells the story of a love triangle that at the time caused a lot of scandal for its contents, so much so that it risked not being distributed in Italy.

My drug is called Julie (La sirène du Mississippi, 1969)

Although at the time of its release in theaters My drug is called Julie had little success, Truffaut said he made his previous film – Stolen kisses (Baisers volés), from 1968, the third installment of the Doinel saga – to get the money to buy adaptation rights to the novel from which the film is based, Waltz Into Darkness, by William Irish. The novel, like the film, tells of the morbid and sick love story between a rich tobacco producer and a prostitute who tries several times to deceive him, but with whom the man always remains in love.

Night effect (La Nuit américaine, 1973)

Considered by many critics one of the most beautiful films in the history of cinema, it tells of the making of a melodrama entitled “Je vous présente Paméla” by a director of little talent but with a lot of experience, Ferrand, played by Truffaut himself. The film won the Oscar for best foreign film in 1974.

