Frank Abagnale, scammer who was hired by the FBI for his skills – USA – International

Frank Abagnale Jr. is recognized in his native United States and in several countries around the world as one of the biggest swindlersimposters and document forgers of the 20th century.

This gentleman, who paradoxically runs a company specializing in fraud consultations today, was during the sixties and seventies a skillful and chameleonic criminalwho from a very young age was seen with that ability to forge checks, do tricks and change his identity as needed.

Frank was born in Bronxville, a county near New York City, United States, on April 27, 1948. At the age of 12, he experienced the separation of his parents, who could no longer stand each other, despite already being a family.

However, his story began some time later. According to Abagnale himself in his book ‘Catch me if you can’, the first person he swindled was his own father.

criminal prodigy



When Frank was 15 years old, his father gave him a used car. At that time, the young man came up with a way to earn more money at the expense of his father.

In an act of gallantry, Frank borrows his father’s credit card, with the excuse of using it to buy parts for his new car. Naively, his father accepted the request without hesitation, since he was blinded by the pride he felt for his son.

The young man immediately used his father’s funds to buy parts, just as he said. However, possessed by the desire to be rich, he set about selling these pieces at higher prices, with the goal of having lots of dollars in cash.

However, he eventually felt his father’s wrath after a lengthy US$3,400 bill from the time came to him. For this he was immediately sent to a reformatory in Westchester, New York.

In 1964, Frank enlisted in the United States Navy, which at the time was a source of pride, as it was the most powerful naval force in the world. Nevertheless, he continued with his intentions to earn money at the expense of others, regardless of the context. Three months later he was discharged for these reasons, which also earned him an arrest.

In 1965, he traveled to California using blank checks from his father’s business in New York. Abagnale was again arrested for stealing a Ford Mustang, which belonged to a neighbor of his relative.

FBI officer Richard Miller can be seen standing next to the vehicle in a photo that appeared in the ‘Eureka Humboldt’ newspaper publication on June 22 of that year. At that time Frank was 17 years old.

However, this arrest did not stop him and he continued to use check forgery as his modus operandi predetermined.

Over the years, Abagnale became a master of disguise and identity theft. As he recounted in his book, he had a total of twelve different names, as well as various professions. One can highlight ‘Frank Taylor’, a name he used while pretending to be a pilot for Pan Am airlines.

With less than 20 years, the forgeries of checks that he made added the amount of 4 million dollars. Without a doubt, this method worked for him, and he did not think to stop with this methodology. What he didn’t suspect was that they were already on his trail.

In 1969, after escaping a 12-year sentence, he went into hiding in exile going to Montpellier, France, where he was arrested after defrauding two families in Sweden and attempting to steal a car. Vehicles ended up being Abagnale’s biggest weakness.

Immediately, Frank was deported to his native country. However, he continued his criminal career. He used his facet as an airplane pilot to travel to different universities, with the excuse of recruiting new stewardesses for Pan Am. However, he was dedicated to passing bad checks.

From villain to hero

The long-awaited trial against him finally arrived. After having a long journey falsifying checks and official documents, he was charged with identity theft, illegal exercise of professions, fraud, forgery of documents, bank robbery, among several others.

It was there that the US federal government offered him the opportunity to work at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, popularly known as the FBI, in exchange for his sentence being pardoned. Help me, I will help you.

The position he was offered was precisely the other side of the coin of his criminal career: collaboration in the fight against fraudulent acts and forgery of documents.

Faced with such an offer, Abagnale accepted and worked at the FBI for four decades, to the point of being the greatest expert on forgery issues within the investigative body.

After working for the government, Frank founded his own document forgery consultancy firm called ‘Abagnale and Associates’ and became a millionaire after publishing his book ‘Catch Me If You Can’ in 2000, which was adapted for the big screen two years later, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks.

“Catch me if you can”, directed by Steven Spielberg, premiered 19 years ago (2002). The crime-drama comedy is based on the life of Frank Abagnale Jr., starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Amy Adams and Christopher Walken. It raised $350 million. pic.twitter.com/UaVg5cFJhr — 🎧Alonso Villarreal. (@AlonsoVC13) December 27, 2021

Undoubtedly, early decisions in life are those that build the future of it. Going from being one of the biggest counterfeiters in the world to collaborating with the fight against what made it great is one of the paradoxes that enrich the options that the world offers humanity.

Redemption comes because it comes, to some, more slowly than to others, but the most important thing is that that moment will come when it is the ideal occasion. That’s where life gives a second chance.

