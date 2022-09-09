Frank Drake, ‘father’ of extraterrestrial intelligence research, dies at 92

Known for having initiated programs for listening to extraterrestrial signals, the American radio astronomer was also at the origin of several messages intended for possible aliens. He also devised a formula, still used today, to quantify the number of potentially detectable civilizations in the Galaxy.

“A giant in life, my father leaves a gigantic void (…). ad astra my dear dad, the stars are lucky”. It was on her internet that Nadia Drake, daughter of the famous American astronomer Frank Drake, announced the death of the scientist. He died on September 2, 2022 of natural causes, at the age of 92, at his home in Aptos, California. And leaves an immense legacy, in the field of radio astronomy as well as in that of research aimed at detecting and communicating with possible extraterrestrial civilizations – better known by the acronym SETI (Search for Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence).

Pioneering studies in planetology

After a doctorate obtained in 1955 at Harvard University, Frank Drake had landed his first position at the American Observatory of Radio Astronomy in Green Bank, West Virginia. He used this to map the center of the Milky Way. And in planetology, carried out pioneering studies on the ionosphere and the magnetosphere of the gas giant Jupiter, but also on the atmosphere and the hot surface of our neighbor Venus.

Creative and very daring, Frank Drake also undertook, from the end of the 1950s, to use radio telescopes to detect waves produced by civilizations of a technological level comparable or more advanced than ours. While the attention of his colleagues was already focused on possible signs of life on the planet Mars, he therefore saw much further. And thus launched, in 1960, an observation program targeting two stars of a mass similar to the Sun, Tau Ceti and Epsilon Eridani, located some 11 light years from Earth.

The meeting with Carl Sagan

Baptized Ozma (from the name of the princess of the land of Oz invented by the American writer Frank Baum), this program mobilized modest financial resources, lasted only about twenty days and proved unsuccessful. But it was the first attempt to receive signals from p[…]

