Frank James is now a suspect in the shooting in Brooklyn, New York, according to police

Intensive search for suspect in Brooklyn subway attack 5:52

(CNN) — New York officials are now referring to Frank James as a suspect in connection to the Brooklyn subway shooting incident.

NYPD spokesman Lt. Thomas Antonetti told CNN that the investigation has now allowed him to be named as a suspect.

Police believe he is responsible for the shooting that injured 10 people, Lt. Antonetti said.

Gathering evidence from the incident “will take some time,” according to Michael J. Driscoll, deputy director in charge of the FBI’s New York field office. Driscoll added that he was thankful for residents and eyewitnesses who have already stepped forward with information.

Investigators have cellphone video from a witness showing the suspect, a law enforcement source told CNN.

Inside the station, surveillance video became available. A preliminary review indicates there was some kind of malfunction with the camera system at the station, Mayor Eric Adams told WCBS Radio.

There are nearly 10,000 cameras on the MTA system, including nearly 600 cameras in the section of Brooklyn where the attack occurred, MTA President and CEO Janno Lieber told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“We’re going to work with the NYPD to capture all of that video and figure out where this criminal could have entered or exited the system,” Lieber said. “And we’re also reviewing all the information with everyone involved.”

Investigators found a Glock 9mm pistol, three extended magazines, two detonated smoke grenades, two undetonated smoke grenades, an ax and the U-Haul key at the scene, Essig said. Two officials told CNN they believe the gun jammed during the shooting.

A credit card that was used to rent the U-Haul was also found, two law enforcement sources told CNN.

Videos linked to James

James has been linked to several inconsistent videos posted on a YouTube channel. A screenshot of one of the videos was used in an NYPD Crimestoppers flyer seeking information about the shooting.

James spoke about the violence and mass shootings in the videos, including one he uploaded Monday in which he said he thought about killing the people who had allegedly hurt him.

“I’ve been through a lot of shit, where I can say I wanted to kill people. I wanted to see people die right in front of my fucking face right away. But I thought about the fact that, hey man, I don’t want to go anywhere.” damn prison,” he said.

Witness to Brooklyn subway attack: There was a lot of blood 2:56

In another video posted last week, James, who is black, rants about abuse in churches and racism in the workplace, using misogynistic and racist language.

Many of the videos James posted included references to violence, including to a certain group of people he believed had smeared him, as well as broad social and racial groups he seemed to hate.

In another video posted last month to the same channel, James said he had post-traumatic stress. In that video, James said he left his home in Milwaukee on March 20. During the drive east, he said he was heading into the “danger zone.”