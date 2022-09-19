Frank Leboeuf delivers his verdict on Lionel Messi’s future at PSG

Lionel Messi was once again influential for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), scoring the game’s only goal to help the club beat Lyon 1-0 away in Ligue 1.

Following this fine performance, former French defender Frank Leboeuf spoke about the Argentinian’s future at the Parc des Princes.

As well as scoring the goal that decided the game, Messi provided an excellent all-around performance, going deep to keep the opposing defenders on their toes with his clever passes.

After watching the Argentine dazzle PSG during the match, Frank Leboeuf couldn’t help but stress how crucial he is for the team.

“I’m sorry to answer you like this, but especially with what I saw today because Messi was crucial,” the Frenchman said on ESPN. “Of course he scored that goal, but you can see that in midfield he does his job when they get the ball back and makes sure he serves the others really well. »

After a difficult start to the season at PSG, Lionel Messi seems determined to silence his critics this year. The Argentine has raised his performance level significantly, registering an impressive six goals and eight assists in 11 appearances in all competitions so far.

Leboeuf then commented on Lionel Messi’s future at PSG after what he described as a perfect start to the season. According to him, the Argentinian needs to take time to think about whether he should continue at the Parc des Princes or not.

“He always puts himself in the position where he can be seen and served too. I mean, it’s been perfect since the start of the season. “It’s time for him to take the time and see how it works and if he wants to continue with Paris or see something elsewhere,” he said.