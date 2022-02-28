Frank Leboeuf on Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘I don’t want to see him and feel sorry’

Midtime Editorial

With 37 years of age, Cristiano Ronaldo still does not see near his retirementwell the Portuguese crack he still sees himself playing “the next 4 or 5 years”, so your retirement could come when you have 42 years; however, the element declarations of the Man Utd They were not very well received by everyone.

In an interview with ESPN, Frank Leboeufformer French international and world champion, analyzed the news of CR7 and also referred to the moment in which the Portuguese should put an end to his successful runto as a footballer.

“I think there comes a time when you have to think ‘what am I going to do with my life and my career’. And maybe the time has come for Cristiano Ronaldo to have this discussion with himself and his family, what he plans to do, if he has a future in his career”, mentioned the former player of teams like Chelsea.

“I don’t want to see Ronaldo and feel sorry for him, because he was at the top for so many years. I don’t want him to become a normal player, He has been an exceptional footballer for so long… I would prefer that he leave his career while he is at the top instead of trying to play two or three more years without being the player we used to see,” he added.

In the current season of premier leagueCristiano Ronaldo accumulates nine touchdowns with the Red Devils after 23 games played, so his scoring average is 0.39 per game.