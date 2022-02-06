Frank & Lola film, plot, actors, cast, finale, location, location

A Las Vegas chef tries to make his way into the culinary world of Paris. But not everything will go as planned.

Rai 4 proposes today the film entitled Frank & Lola. It is a thriller genre film with dramatic atmospheres.

The production is of the United States of Americathe year of realization is 2015 and the duration is one hour and 28 minutes.

Frank & Lola film – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by Matthew Ross. Main protagonists are Frank Reilly And Lola interpreted respectively by Michael Shannon And Imogen Poots. Also in the cast Michael Nyqvist in the role of Alan Larsson.

Filming took place in Francein particular a Paris and surrounding areas.

The production is of the Parts and Labor in collaboration with FullDawa Films And Killer Films.

The film is also known internationally with the same title.

Frank & Lola – plot of the film broadcast on Rai 4

The plot has as its protagonist Franka chef of Las Vegas. The man accidentally meets a young woman who has recently arrived in the city and falls in love with her. The girl named Lola gets a job as a stylist. AND Frank he immediately begins to be jealous of his boss Keith Winkleman.

The latter clearly makes it clear to Frank that it is not his habit to establish romantic relationships with his customers. Frank however he discovers the one night stand he had from Lola with an unknown man.

This event takes him down terribly and makes him feel angry and betrayed. One day in a bar he sees a man abusing his girlfriend. She follows him out and, in a fit of rage, beats him. He ends up in jail.

Lola manages to get him out of prison and confides in him that his mother’s former boyfriend, Patricia, a Swedish millionaire, had raped her the previous summer. And she makes it clear to him that her infidelity derives precisely from this circumstance.

Final spoiler

A day Frank is hired by Kate to organize a dinner. Impressed by his skill in the kitchen, he decides to take him with him to Paris to have him perform a test in a French restaurant.

The finale will reserve several twists as the relationship between Frank And Lola will experience alternating phases.

Frank & Lola – the full cast

Below is the cast of the film Frank & Lola and the respective characters played by the actors