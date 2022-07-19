Frank McAvennie calls Cristiano Ronaldo’s criticism ’embarrassing’.

Former West Ham United player Frank McAvennie has slammed fans who blamed Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United’s woes during the 2021-22 campaign. According to the Scot, it was managerial incompetence that led to the club’s ‘demise’ last season.

Premier League giants Manchester United recorded their fifth successive campaign without a trophy in the 2021-22 season. As well as finishing the season without a trophy, the Red Devils also finished outside the top 4 in sixth place, missing out on the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo was Manchester United’s best player and top scorer, with the Portuguese superstar scoring 24 goals in 38 games in all competitions.

Despite his exploits, some fans have criticized him for his apparent frustration with his teammates, blaming the 37-year-old for Manchester United’s nervous performance. McAvennie, however, disagrees, calling their criticisms “embarrassing”.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

“Ronaldo was complaining about players losing the ball and not trying to win it back last season. People blamed him for the decline of Man United, oh my god he scored 20 and something. It’s embarassing.

“They’d rather have Martial or Rashford than Ronaldo. They should have thrived with someone like Ronaldo and [Edinson] Cavani by their side, but this is not the case. If the manager plays the same team as last year, United won’t win anything. »

Advertising