News

Frank Miller in Rome 2021

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Frank Miller in Rome 2021: “In a film about my life I would like Meryl Streep to interpret me” (On Saturday 23 October 2021) The meeting of Frank Miller at the Rome Film Fest Rome 2021, with a packed room and lots of applause to pay homage to the pearls of wisdom that has pitted the American cartoonist, screenwriter and director. Crowded room. Applause. It is these who have mainly accompanied the passionate encounter with Frank Miller, cartoonist, screenwriter and director, artist at 360 °, at the Rome Film Fest Rome 2021. Applause on his arrival on stage and on his departure from the scene, after having signed some autographs, but also during the meeting, to pay homage to the pearls of wisdom he pitted after reflecting on the answers to be given to the questions he was asked. With him on stage Silenn Thomas, director of the documentary FrankRead on movieplayer

Advertising


ritsa68 : Dazebao News – Rome Film Fest 2021. “Frank Miller – American Genius”, the most produced cartoonist in cinema – Frank_Rolon11 : RT @gponedotcom: Ducati dominates at Misano: pole for Bagnaia on Miller and Marini! Quartararo 15th: Pecco is perfect and after passing through … – Frank_Rolon11 : RT @gponedotcom: Ducati dominates at Misano: pole for Bagnaia on Miller and Marini! Quartararo 13 °: Pecco is perfect and after passing through … – PoliticheseIl : Take a look at Il CapCafè of 23/10/21: I MET FRANK MILLER + SPECIAL MANGA, PREVIEW ETERNALS AND … -! … – duelsit : Life and art of a comic genius. #FrankMiller at the Rome Film Fest –

Latest News from the network: Frank Miller

Frank Miller in Rome 2021: “In a film about my life I would like Meryl Streep to interpret me”

Crowded room. Applause. It is these who have mainly accompanied the passionate encounter with Frank Miller , cartoonist, screenwriter and director, artist at 360 °, at the Rome Film Fest 2021. Applause on his arrival on stage and on his departure from the scene, after having signed some autographs, …

Rome Film Fest 2021. “Frank Miller” American Genius “, the cartoonist most produced by the cinema In evidence

ROME “The director Silenn Thomas makes her debut in the documentary”Frank Miller “American genius”, retracing a half-century-long career of the legendary cartoonist. Former producer of the films 300 and Sin City “A Woman to Kill in the Cursed series, born …

Loading...
Advertisements
  1. Frank Miller, more women in comics world? Brave, it was time – Lifestyle ANSA agency
  2. Rome Film Fest 2021. “Frank Miller – American Genius”: the cartoonist exhibited at the Louvre Art Magazine
  3. Frank Miller: genius served Cinecittà News
  4. Frank Miller in Rome 2021: “In a film about my life I would like Meryl Streep to interpret me” Movieplayer.it
  5. Frank Miller – American Genius, the review of the documentary on the great cartoonist ComingSoon.it
  6. View full coverage on Google News

Frank Miller in Rome 2021: “In a film about my life I would like Meryl Streep to interpret me”

The meeting of Frank Miller at the Rome Film Fest 2021, with a packed room and lots of applause to pay homage to the pearls of wisdom that the cartoonist, screenwriter and director am …

Rome Film Fest 2021. “Frank Miller – American Genius”, the most produced cartoonist in cinema

ROME – Director Silenn Thomas makes her debut in the documentary “Frank Miller – American genius”, retracing a half-century-long career of the legendary cartoonist. Already producer of the films 300 and Sin C …







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Frank Miller




Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

757
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
710
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
604
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
529
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
505
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
498
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
481
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
423
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
390
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
370
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top