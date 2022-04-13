Frank R. James, prime suspect in New York subway shooting, arrested | Univision News Shootings

The New York Police reported that the main suspect in the shooting in the New York subway was captured this Tuesday left 10 gunshot wounds and a total of 29 hospitalized.
Is about Frank R. James, a 62-year-old black man, who according to sources from the New York Police Department, was arrested in the East Village area of Manhattan.
New York Mayor Eric Adams confirmed at a news conference that James had been detained. “We got it,” Adams said. He was accused of committing a terrorist act on a public transportation system, according to Breon S. Peace, US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
Authorities said the shooting suspect was arrested on a tip that came from a McDonald’s located on Sixth Street and First Avenue in Manhattan. Police officers arrived at the fast food restaurant and, not finding him there, began patrolling the neighborhood. Minutes later, he was located at the corner of St. Marks Place and First Avenue, one of the busiest intersections in the East Village. The suspect surrendered without resisting.
If convicted, Frank James could face up to life in prison.
The reason that determined that James is the main suspect of the crime is because among the objects analyzed by the police is the key of a truck U-Haul that he had rented in his name and that was found near a station on the New York subway system.
Other items that the subject left behind when he fled in the midst of the chaos were the firearm, chargers, an axe, smoke grenades detonated and unexploded, a black trash can, a rolling cart and gasoline.
According to witnesses, James was wearing a construction worker’s vest, a gas mask and smoke grenades before opening fire on a Brooklyn station platform.
Agents later found the van, unoccupied, at the location where investigators determined the shooter had entered the subway system.
A security camera failed and could not capture images of the shooting that would be key, so the authorities ask citizens for the videos they could take during the event.
Videos with threats and in which he mentioned the New York subway
The police analyzed the social networks of James, where they have found suspicious videos in which he even directly mentions the New York subway.
The Youtube videos of James are riddled with violent language. In one published on the eve of the attack, he criticizes crime against black people in America and says drastic action is needed.
“There are kids coming in here now taking machine guns and killing innocent people,” says James, adding that things will only change if some people are “trampled, kicked and tortured” outside of their “comfort zone”.
James complains about America as a country “racist” and “flooded with violence” and also charges against the mayor of New York City, Eric Adamswhose security has been reinforced and was also already isolated for being positive for Covid-19.
Smoke bombs, bullets and chaos in the New York subway
The shooting occurred in Brooklyn at the height of rush hour and sowed terror in transportation. As the train pulled into the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood, passengers ran tearfully toward another train on the other side of the platform.
The New York subway gunman detonated smoke grenades in a crowded car and later fired at least 33 shots with a 9mm pistol.
There is ten gunshot woundsfive of whom were in critical condition, but all are expected to survive.
Total 29 people received medical carecounting the gunshot wounds and those injured by other circumstances, such as smoke inhalation or falls and blows while trying to escape.