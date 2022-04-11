Frank Vogel’s reaction after learning that Lakers will fire him

The Los Angeles Lakers coach may no longer be in charge. For this reason, he reacted in a peculiar way when the press let him know that he would not continue under the command of the Californian bench.

The 2021-2022 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) has ended early Lebron James Y Los Angeles Lakersbecause they could never find the competitive and winning rhythm that was so presumed in the previous one.

Imposing names reinforced the squad of the Californian quintet, but the truth is that they did not find the formula to be a organization of men and not of names. After the failure of the recent campaign, the candidates begin to take the blame.

Russell Westbrook appears at the top of the list, though, Frank Vogel too. Fairly, the head of the Los Angeles bench received news that had not reached his ears, reacting without contemplation at a press conference.

Frank Vogel reacts

The Los Angeles Lakers were able to say goodbye with a win against the Denver Nuggets in overtime. At a post-match press conference, a reporter told Frank Vogel that he would be firedas reported by Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter.

“I haven’t been told shit. I’m going to enjoy tonight’s game, celebrate what these guys

young people did and we will leave tomorrow for tomorrow. I’m going to enjoy the way we finished the season.” Vogel pointed out with a smile on his face.