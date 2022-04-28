Frank Warren recalls Julia Roberts fantasy in response to Dillian Whyte rematch lawsuit

ads

Boxing promoter Frank Warren compared Dillian Whyte’s request for a rematch with Tyson Fury to wanting to ask out Julia Roberts, suggesting it is simply a fantasy for the fallen challenger.

Fury dominated the fight and then landed a powerful right uppercut to Whyte’s chin to secure the sixth-round knockout in front of a sold-out Wembley Stadium on Saturday night. The Brixton body snatcher tried very hard to continue after getting to his feet, but the referee intervened after the 34-year-old tripped and fell against the ropes.

After securing victory to retain his WBC title, Fury remains undefeated in 33 fights and has suggested he will likely retire. The Gypsy King insisted that he has “achieved everything” that he always wanted to accomplish.

The 33-year-old added that it was his ‘final curtain’ as he promised his wife Paris that he would retire from boxing. However, Whyte insisted that he wanted Fury to keep boxing so he could get another shot at a rematch, and Warren quashed those reports.

“When I was younger, I asked to take Julia Roberts, it never happened,” Warren said.

When asked about Whyte’s belief that Fury illegally pushed him to the mat, Warren added, “Better Tyson push him than hit him because he would never have gotten up.

Tyson Fury landed a brutal uppercut to drop Dillian Whyte and retain his WBC belt at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night (Picture: Getty Images)

“He doesn’t have a case. He was hit, he was solidly hit.”

Warren added that he has “not heard a word” from Whyte’s camp regarding a rematch after the Brixton star claimed he was beaten “illegally”.

Whyte believes he should have been given “extra time to recover” after claiming he was “shoved” by Fury immediately after the champion landed his uppercut. The Brixton body snatcher was clearly affected by the punch in the sixth round, but he believes the referee should have penalized Fury for pushing him before his head hit the canvas hard.

Dillian Whyte called the knockout ‘illegal’ during a surprise interview with Sky Sports (Picture: Sky Sports News)

Whyte, who suffered the first cut in 31 professional fights when a gash opened over his right eye on Saturday, was speaking to Sky Sports at the Fairmont Hotel in Windsor Park when he said: “I was buzzed but I was obviously trying to get my senses back and he pushed me and I fell and hit my head on the mat, which is illegal. This is not wrestling, this is boxing.

“I should have given myself more time to recover and then continue fighting.”

He added: “I should have had time to recover, time to get back in my corner, but Tyson Fury gets away with a lot of things.

“He said he would retire. I hope he doesn’t retire, because I want another chance.”

Meanwhile, Fury praised referee Mark Lyson’s actions, as he could clearly see Whyte was in no condition to continue. The Gypsy King said: “I’ve thrown some good shots in my career, but it was definitely a hit at Wembley, wasn’t it? A great right uppercut.

“I was very happy with Mark Lyson, he did a fantastic job. If he had allowed him to continue and me to attack him and hit him with two or three more, then he could have been in serious trouble.

“A big salute to the referee. He made the right call there. I would have had to go at him again and hurt him, and I really didn’t want to do that.”

