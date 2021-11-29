Frank Williams: Jacques Villeneuve’s condolences – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

The disappearance of Frank Williams, which took place on November 28 at the age of 79, has thrown the entire Formula 1 circus into despair, which is now addressing the last words to one of the most beloved characters of this sport. Together with the esteem for the founder of the British team of the same name, there is also the global admiration for the results achieved by his team from 1977 to today, which make it the third most successful team of all time. In addition to the 114 grand prizes collected, Williams boasts 9 constructors’ championships and 7 drivers.

The latter opened their parenthesis of world championship triumphs in 1980 with Alan Jones, and then came to a conclusion in 1997 with the Canadian Jacques Villeneuve, seventh different driver – and, still today, the last Williams world champion – to achieve this goal, at the same time as the season that also saw the last success in the constructors’ panorama.

The son of Gilles, who made his debut in F1 with Williams in 1996 and then ended his experience at Grove at the end of 1998, published an official statement a few hours after the death of Sir Frank, thus expressing all his own sadness: “The news of Frank Williams’ death came yesterday – he wrote – it saddened me. I want to extend my deepest condolences to your colleagues, friends and family. I had the honor of driving for Frank for three seasons, during which I earned the world title in 1997 and we also won two constructors’ championships. In the time we spent together we have shared a deep esteem and a strong mutual respect. Frank was one of those people who were totally attached to his team and dedicated all of himself to winning challenges. My father knew him, and he raced against his cars throughout his career. When I got the offer to race for Williams, I knew it was an opportunity not to be missed. Frank and his partner, Patrick Head, have managed to build a formidable team. Of course, I have total admiration for what Frank has achieved in Formula 1 – he concluded – but also for the courage he showed in dealing with personal difficulties after his car accident. He will always be remembered by me as a great fighter, both on and off the slopes “.