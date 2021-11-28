Frank Williams, the historic founder of the Williams Formula 1 team died at 79

He was 79 years old sir Frank Williams, the historic founder and former head of the Williams F1 team, who died in the morning after being hospitalized in hospital last Friday. The news of the death was communicated by the team of Formula 1 in a note: “It is with great sadness that, on behalf of the Williams family, the team confirms the death of Sir Frank Williams, founder and former team principal of Williams Racing ”.

A name that has really made the history of engines, especially in Great Britain: between 1980 and 1997, his team won 16 world titles, seven pilots and nine constructors. Williams founded Frank Williams Racing Cars in 1966 after a short career as a driver and mechanic. In 1977, he announced the formation of Williams Grand Prix Engineering, which still competes in F1. He acted as team leader from its formation until September 2020. “The Williams Racing team is truly saddened by the passing of our founder Sir Frank Williams. Sir Frank was one legend and an icon of our sport. His passing marks the end of an era for our team and for the sport of Formula 1 ″. So in one declaration, the CEO and Team Principal of Williams, Jost I got it. “He was one of a kind and a true pioneer. Despite notable adversities in his life, he led our team to 16 World Championships, making us one of the teams most successful in the history of this sport. His values, including integrity, teamwork and a fierce independence and determination, remain our team’s core ethics and legacy, as well as the Williams family name under which we run with pride“, he added.

“Claire Williams called me this morning to inquire about the sad news that his beloved father, Sir Frank Williams, died. He was a true giant of our sport who overcame the toughest challenges in life and fought every day to win on and off the track, ”said F1 president and CEO. Stephen Sundays. Who added: “We have lost a much loved and respected member of the F1 family and we will miss him very much. His incredible achievements and personality will forever be etched in our sport. My thoughts are with all the Williams family and friends in this sad time. “