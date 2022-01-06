Frankincense, Myrrh and Bitcoin? – The Millennial

The Epiphany “that all holidays takes away” has arrived.

For a person like me who loves to know places and cultures, it is normal to wonder how traditions will be interpreted in the metaverse. Why bother you say? Well, after reading about this couple you are married sitting comfortably on the sofa some questions could arise spontaneously.

The Befana does not arrive in the Canaries. And not for the climate

“When in Rome do as the Romans do”. The thing that has always fascinated me about traveling is knowing the traditions of the place and a week-long trip is not enough to do it well. I have therefore always tried to stay in one place longer to be able to experience it.

As you know, many millennials with the pandemic have jumped the ball to work freelance from different countries. Finally more people are able to savor the beauty of living a classic tourist destination for a shorter or longer period so that they can get to know the locals and with them their habits and local customs. There the magic happens and it is not there globalization that takes.

After the spasmodic research of a Pandoro here in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, in view of Christmas, eventually replaced with a comforting chocolate panettone, Epiphany is approaching and what do I remember? Drum roll… That the Befana’s broom doesn’t arrive here (and not because I’m practically in Africa).

No smiling old woman climbing on the broom and filling her socks (or even tights) with candy and chocolate. No nursery rhyme “The Befana comes at night with the socks all broken ..”, among other things I have just discovered that there are at least 12 versions (plus others to which I will not refer for reasons of decency).

So without the Befana, who arrives on January 6 to bring coal? Los Reyes Magos! Already the Three Wise Men who left on December 25 with their gifts followed the comet and arrive at their destination today. At this point two questions arise spontaneously, the answers to which were also unknown to me a few hours ago.

Who is actually the Befana?

Reading here and there I found the hypothesis that the Befana is a figure created during fascism to distinguish Italy from the rest of the continent and reinvigorate patriotism. However, La Befana and the Magi really met! In the sacred texts, however, there is talk of an old woman.

The protagonist of January 6: el roscón de Reyes

So if this year you were already thinking of changing the gifts of Incense, Myrrh and Gold for Incense, Myrrh and Bitcoin, I invite you to curb your enthusiasm. F.Fortunately, traditions continue to be important, even if as we know these too adapt to the times with this Crypto Tortell!