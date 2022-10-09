Franklin Nín, bus driver injured in Bávaro, tested positive for cocaine

Santo Domingo, DR.

Franklin Nin Pérez, the driver who was driving the bus that crashed in Bávaro, tested positive for cocaine in a narcotics test carried out by the IMG hospital located in the province of La Altagracia.

The hospital, by order of the Public Ministry, subjected the 47-year-old driver to an anti-doping test that showed that at the time of the incident, Nin Pérez was under the influence of cocaine.

However, Nin Pérez tested negative for amphetamines, opiates and marijuana. The test was performed through urine samples that were obtained moments after the accident.

The incident occurred on the Eastern Tourist Boulevard of the Bávaro community, La Altagracia province, and ended with lives by Karla Rodríguez Dionisio (Peruvian), Valeria Victoria Brovelli and Valeria Paola Medina, both Argentines.

Chilean tourist Dominique Dreckmann, survivor of the accident, told a Chilean media outlet that the accident had occurred because the driver was traveling at high speed.

While the Directorate of Traffic and Land Transportation (Digesett) explained that the accident was the cause of a landslide.