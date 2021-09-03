Franklin Templeton looking for experts for Bitcoin trading and crypto research

Franklin Templeton is the newest investment company looking for crypto professionals to fill dedicated positions in the sector.

The U.S. asset manager is seeking two mid-senior level experts to lead its crypto trading and research initiatives, according to job postings posted on LinkedIn on Sept. 1.

Franklin Templeton’s new crypto positions target professionals working with “larger, more liquid and more tradable crypto assets,”Including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH).

The company’s crypto research analyst will be responsible for creating and managing valuation models, informing portfolio managers and senior executives about business opportunities, regulations and technologies such as staking. The analyst will help Franklin Templeton grow and manage new products in the crypto sector.

The trader position requires an expert who will be dedicated to Franklin Templeton’s crypto operations, and will be responsible for executing timely portfolio rebalancing, as well as supporting work processes involving reconciliation and settlement. “The quantitative trader will also introduce a mindset aimed at automating processes to build or work with developers in order to create tools that can support the growth of the platform,”Explains the announcement.

Franklin Templeton, with over $ 1.4 trillion in assets under management, is one of the largest independent asset managers in the world, offering several professionally managed mutual funds. In recent years, the company has been working to take part in the adoption of the blockchain and crypto industry.

In 2019, Franklin Templeton led a funding round for Proof of Impact, a blockchain-based marketplace for natural and social capital. Previously, Franklin Templeton Investments filed a prospectus with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a blockchain-based mutual fund.