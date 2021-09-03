Franklin Templeton Seeks Experts For Bitcoin Trading And Crypto Research From CoinTelegraph



Franklin Templeton looking for experts for Bitcoin trading and crypto research



Franklin Templeton is the newest investment company looking for crypto professionals to fill dedicated positions in the sector.

The U.S. asset manager is seeking two mid-senior level experts to lead its crypto trading and research initiatives, according to job postings posted on LinkedIn on Sept. 1.

Franklin Templeton’s new crypto positions target professionals working with the “largest, most liquid and most tradable crypto assets,” including (BTC) and Ether (ETH).

