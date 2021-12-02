Franz dominates, Paris defends himself and grabs the top ten. Innerhofer in the rear – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

20.48 Thanks for following this evening’s LIVE LIVE with us friends of OA Sport. We give you an appointment tomorrow with the men’s super-G which will start at 7.45 pm reminding you that you can follow the updates of the race in real time through our dedicated live stream. Good evening everybody!

20.46 The only timed test valid for the two runs scheduled for the weekend of Beaver Creek therefore ends with the domination of Max Franz. Good team performance of the Norwegian team that places three in the first five positions, the performance of the Azzurri is a little more disappointing: Paris is tenth, Marsaglia fifteenth, the others out of the top thirty.

20.44 Today’s top ten:

1 Max Franz (AUS) 1’39 “91

2 Matthieu Bailet (FRA) +0 ”40

3 Adrian Smiseth Sejersted (NOR) +0 ”53

4 Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR) +0 ”79

5 Kjetil Jansrud (NOR) +0 “88

6 Felix Monsen (SVE) +1 ”54

6 Beat Feuz (SVI) +1 “54

8 Romed Baumann (AUS) +1 ”57

9 Jared Goldberg (USA) +1 ”65

10 Dominik Paris (ITA) +1 ”74

20.40 The results of our blues:

10 Dominik Paris +1 ”74

15 Matteo Marsaglia +2 “12

32 Christof Innerhofer +2 “82

36 Mattia Casse +3 “07

55 Nicolò Molteni + 4 ”57

56 Guglielmo Bosca +4 “63

58 Pietro Zazzi +5 “19

59 Emanuele Buzzi +5 “69

60 Riccardo Tonetti +6 “15

20.37 The American gigantist River Radamus puts an end to the timed test. Soon the top-ten and the placings of the Italians.

20.34 While the last athletes descend we remember the program of the long weekend of Beaver Creek:

THURSDAY 2 DECEMBER: superG (7.45 pm)

FRIDAY 3 DECEMBER: super-G (6.45 pm)

SATURDAY 4 DECEMBER: free descent (7 pm)

SUNDAY 5 DECEMBER: free descent that recovers Lake Louise (8 pm)

20.32 Zazzi ends just behind Molteni, +5 “19.

20.30 The last Italian in the race, Pietro Zazzi, is also about to start his test.

20.28 The blue is provisionally fifty-third at +4 “57.

20.26 Big delay for Babinsky, Molteni leaves!

20.24 Stefan Babinsky at the gate, immediately after him our Nicolò Molteni.

20.22 The Teutonic does not find the right feeling, +3 “76.

20.20 We are following with interest the test of the German Simon Jocher, one of the most valid prospects of the discipline.

20.17 The Swiss does less worse than others who have preceded him. On the other hand, the transalpine Roy Piccard leaves the track.

20.15 James Crawford defends himself, thirty-first at +2 “84. Now Nils Mani.

20.12 The blue is placed in the rear, +4 “63. More and more rare to see convincing performances as the descents advance.

20.10 Not bad for the young Canadian talent Brodie Seger, twenty-fourth at +2 “64. Bosca comes down.

20.07 The next Italian at the start will be Guglielmo Bosca with bib 50. 48 athletes have gone down, Paris is currently tenth behind by +1 ”74.

20.05 Sidereal delay also for Tonetti, +6 “15.

20.03 In the meantime Jeffrey Read has entered in front of Buzzi, but his gap is very high: +4 “17.

20.01 The Italians follow one another at the gate: Riccardo Tonetti is about to leave.

19.59 High the time of Mattia: +3 “07. Our standard bearer did, however, score top speed in the lower part, recovering almost two tenths from Franz.

19.57 After the veteran Steven Nyman it’s up to the fifth blue, Mattia Casse.

19.55 Opaque test by Buzzi, penultimate at +5 “69.

19.53 The same cannot be said of the Swiss Roulin and Weber, who are very distant from the leader. Now Emanuele Buzzi!

19.51 The Norwegian Sejersted flies! Third at +0 ”53, his great performance.

19.49 Unpublished to find Loic Mellard at the start in the fast disciplines. The Swiss finished the test less than three seconds from the top, not bad after all.

19.47 On the other hand, the winner of last season’s World Cup struggles to find the right place: +2 ”44 for Pinturault.

19.45 The Swede defends himself well! Fifth at +1 ”54, same time as Beat Feuz.

19.42 After Felix Monsen, what good things he showed at the start of the season, it will be Alexis Pinturault’s turn.

19.40 The second home team Austria, Daniel Hemetsberger and the homonymous Danklmaier, are also far away.

19.38 The American Jared Goldberg, seventh just ahead of Paris, does better than the Slovenian.

19.37 It seems that no one is able to approach the time of Max Franz. Bostjan Kline takes over three seconds.

19.35 Discreet descent of the blue, +2 ”12 his disadvantage at the finish.

19.34 It’s the turn of Matteo Marsaglia, third of the nine Italians at the start.

19.32 Aleksander Aamodt Kilde takes care of awakening the spirits a little. I screamed and stopped the clock at “only” +0 ”79 from the leader.

19.30 Not even the young Austrian manages to approach Franz. Superb proof from the veteran of the circus: only three of the eighteen athletes who have descended so far accuse less than +1 ”50.

19.28 The French Clarey does not end his test. We move on to Striedinger, then Kilde.

19.26 Interlocutory descent of the Slovenian Cater, even Johan Clarey is not shining.

19.24 The blue lifts his foot in the lower part of the track and enters sixth position at +1 ”74.

19.22 Dominik Paris left! Immediately ahead of the first intermediate.

19.21 Kriechmayr also accuses a heavy delay: +2 “25. After Kryenbuehl it’s up to Paris!

19.20 The Norwegian enters third position at +0 ”88. Vincent Kriechmayr at the starting gate.

19.18 Not even Mayer reveals his cards: +2 ”02 from his compatriot. Now Jansrud.

19.17 On the track the leader of the specialty classification Matthias Mayer.

19.16 Bryce Bennett and Andreas Sander also finish their test more than two seconds from the Austrian.

19.14 The time of the provisional leader Max Franz: 1’39 “91. Odermatt from Switzerland is very far away.

19.12 Limits the damage in the Innerhofer final, which closes at +2 ”82. Now Marco Odermatt.

19.11 The delay of the Italian is already +2 ”60 per second intermediate.

19.09 Franz in front of -0 “40. It’s up to the first blue, Christof Innerhofer!

19.07 The disadvantage of Nils Allegre in the middle of the track is already very high, then it will be the turn of Max Franz.

19.06 The Austrian naturalized German Romed Baumann ends up behind the French.

19.05 Bailet stops the clock at 1’40 “31, more than a second the margin on Feuz who often and willingly does not exhibit in the tests.

19.03 The transalpine is ahead by a couple of tenths in the upper part.

19.02 1’41 “45 The time of the rossocrociato. Now it’s time for the Frenchman Matthieu Bailet.

19.00 The Swiss has left!

18.59 A few seconds and Feuz will inaugurate today’s timed test.

18.57 Challenging weekend for jet men: four races are scheduled, two super-G on the days of tomorrow and the day after tomorrow and as many descents on Saturday and Sunday.

18.55 We will immediately see the Swiss Beat Feuz engaged while Matthias Mayer, winner of the only World Cup downhill so far, will start with the eleven.

18.53 The weather is sunny in Beaver Creek and the first forerunner has just come out of the gate. In just over five minutes it starts!

18.51 Bibs for the Azzurri:

6 INNERHOFER Christof 1984 ENG Rossignol

15 PARIS Dominik 1989 ITA Nordica

21 MARSAGLIA Matteo 1985 ITA Fischer

37 BUZZI Emanuele 1994 ITA Head

40 CASSE Mattia 1990 ITA Head

45 TONETTI Riccardo 1989 ENG Blizzard

50 BOSCA Guglielmo 1993 ITA Head

62 MOLTENI Nicolo 1998 ITA Head

65 ZAZZI Pietro 1994 ITA Salomon

18.45 Sixty-eight athletes including nine Italians are ready to test the legendary Birds of Pray for the next few days’ races.

18.42 Good evening friends of OA Sport and welcome to the LIVE LIVE text of the men’s timed trial in Beaver Creek. It starts at 19 Italian time with the descent to follow by Beat Feuz, holder of the crystal globe in the discipline.

LIVE FROM LAKE LOUISE WOMEN’S TRIAL

The Beaver Creek weekend program

Welcome friends of OA Sport to LIVE LIVE of the first and only timed trial valid for the Beaver Creek runs. The Alpine Ski World Cup makes a stop in Colorado with four races scheduled for the weekend, two super-G and two free (the second recovers the canceled event in Lake Louise last Friday).

The Swiss Beat Feuz boasts a great feeling with the American track and strong of consecutive poker in the specialty rankings turns out to be the man to beat. Dominik Paris will try to break the eggs in the red-cross basket, even if the podium three wide doors of the Birds of Pray has always escaped our standard bearer. Attention to Mayer and Kriechmayr, respectively first and second in the only downhill race held so far.

The blue contingent includes, in addition to Paris, Christof Innerhofer, Matteo Marsaglia, Emanuele Buzzi, Guglielmo Bosca, Riccardo Tonetti, Mattia Casse, Pietro Zazzi and Nicolò Molteni, who should have made his World Cup debut in the super-G canceled on Sunday. As happened for the Canadian trip seven bibs will be available to our athletes for downhill competitions.

Appointment set at 19 this evening to follow the LIVE LIVE text of the timed test. OA Sport will update you with all the details of the case and we will discover together the first sensations of the jet men on the American slope of Beaver Creek.

