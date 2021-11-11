Franz made love to Irina in front of Hitler

“They tell me it’s something different in Italy, it’s true, it is” said Gabriele Mainetti to Fanpage.it, commenting on the release of Freaks Out and laughing at the memes of Boris who thank him for being “so little Italian “. Space for stories and background of his second film, which comes five years after the success of Lo Chiamavano Jeeg Robot.

“Thank you for being so not italian” says Stanis La Rochelle of Boris in a meme that runs on social media with the face of Gabriele Mainetti and the poster of his Freaks out. Second film after the enormous international success of They called him Jeeg Robot, has presented itself on the market as an all-Italian colossal destined to be talked about. “They tell me it’s something different in Italy, it’s true, it is“the director declared to Fanpage.it during a long interview, explaining how he faces this attention on his courageous cinema, full of special effects and with budgets that raise the expectation, something unusual for those who do their job. Space to background, from casting to choose individual actors to scene cut, and then a window on its future: “A horror movie? I would like“.

You said: “The second film is tough. Especially if many loved the first“. What happened next They called him Jeeg Robot?

After Jeeg it happened that you feel unable to do something like this again. I clung to the Freaks out story because it was the first thing we wrote after They called him Jeeg Robot. Everyone who wanted me to do Jeeg 2, but me and Nicola Guaglianone, who is the author of the subject of Freaks out and co-writer with me of the film, we have chosen to go back a little to pure instinct.

Your first film, later on, it must have been difficult trying not to disregard the expectations of the public.

I was looking at Him They called Jeeg Robot and I said “how did I do this thing here, I’m no longer capable”, I no longer have this look. Then, at some point the fear vanished. I was doing auditions and I burst out, people started to have that fear, that tension of the director who asks you for things, because before I entered almost apologizing. From there I don’t know how to go down.

To date, exclude the possibility of filming They Called Him Jeeg Robot 2?

Never say never. At the moment I don’t really feel the need, every now and then something comes to mind, but then afterwards it goes away with a certain speed because they called him Jeeg Robot has its own strength, I would not like to affect it in some way. I don’t remember many strong sequels, so I’m also afraid of ruining it.

Mainetti on the set with Marinelli and Santamaria in They called him Jeeg Robot

Let’s go back to Freaks out. Why this title?

Freaks out because we thought of it as an international film, for a sensible speech about the budget. The idea was funny, “freak out” means going crazy in English but we also liked this word out next to freaks, that is, freaks outside their natural habitat. For me it is the Mezzapiotta circus, which is described as the Zampanò circus that tears apart like a mother’s womb and throws my Freaks into a difficult space of war, where Nazism occupies the city of Rome.

Is it true that at the beginning the title was in Italian?

Yes, I had an idea that still burns me a little. There is a film by Castellani called Under the sun of Rome, beautiful, of poor neorealism. Under the sun of Rome it made no sense, it was more beautiful The sun of Rome, however, I was rightly told that it seemed like a film only made in Rome and then The Sun of Italy it was a bit funny, so we were left with Freaks out.

In the film there is all the cinema that raised you. Which quotes are most dear to you?

There are several quotes, some exhibited and some unconscious. I grew up with the imagination of my father, with whom we watched a film every Sunday, respectively the cinema of Monicelli, 007, Indiana Jones and Sergio Leone. And what I do with my cinema is to put them all together, I don’t know that they fit together well, but it is certainly an attempt to make these so heterogeneous imaginaries make love and see if one can produce a new one.

What else came of it?

Scenes such as the classic silhouette on the moon of Eliot with his friends on a bicycle in ET and other quotes from a path of film studies. The film opens with a quote from the father of fantastic cinema which is Méliès, with Tirabassi looking into the car and inviting the audience to let themselves go, because nothing is as it seems, and does the classic magic that Méliès did in her silent film shorts. Even how Tarantino used cinema and demonstrated how he can change history, rethink it. We dream of getting closer to history in an attempt to reproduce it but then change it, because we want to dream that that train full of Jews does not arrive where unfortunately it did.

Matilde is the knot that holds the group tight. What potential did Aurora Giovinazzo have at the auditions?

Aurora is a Caribbean dance world champion, she has an impressive strength. I liked this aspect very much, but I also needed a fragility, which was so protected by this bark that it made me understand which was the way of access. So in a subsequent audition I started giving her the lines and I saw what potential this 15-year-old girl had. I liked her physically, she had a very cinematic face and with that bowler hat she reminded me a little of Giulietta Masina in La strada.

Is Claudio Santamaria for you the fetish actor that Servillo is for Sorrentino?

I don’t know this, it will be necessary to understand if they make me make many films like Sorrentino (laughs, editor’s note). I like Claudio, I like him as an actor, only that when we did Freaks out and I was doing the auditions I was not very convinced of choosing him, that is, I was afraid to sit in the relationship we had built with They called him Jeeg robot. He immediately sensed this thing, so much so that he wanted me a fast track and asked me to audition. Today I’m glad you asked me, because we both knew it was the right thing.

Cencio was originally supposed to be younger, a 17-year-old. What did you invent to have Pietro Castellitto?

The role of Cencio was an adult version of the child from Bicycle Thieves, I imagined him a nervous child, a “ciccarolo” who took his cigarettes on the floor and lit them, who joked with Matilde in a childish way. I had done other auditions, but I wanted someone with self-irony, which is very Roman but also Neapolitan. Then he has a shyness that is more marked than mine, but I understood it perfectly, so he had conquered me, we were already friends. Among other things, Pietro has an almost ancient Roman, elegant and not vulgar, and this thing reminded me of the cinema I liked, Monicelli’s cinema, the one of the past.

Mario is a dwarf. The character required a short stature. Because?

Mario was thought of as a pinhead at first, however, I would never have been able to work with a pinhead true and Giancarlo (Martini, ed) in my body carries the title of freak. And this thing among other things also slips into the character of the person, he is so high in his way of being in the world that this thing has surpassed it in a big way. In particular, he was bothered by the idea of ​​being a stupid dwarf, then he trusted completely.

The Hunchback is Max Mazzotta: a brilliant Fiabeschi in Paz and an extraordinarily talented actor. Don’t you think that Italian cinema hasn’t always remembered it?

You know that Enrico Fiabeschi looking into the car is Max’s intuition, he made it and Renato De Maria liked it so much that they kept it….(smiles, ed). The distance from the market was Max’s choice, he didn’t want to do a certain type of cinema or television. He lives in Cosenza, runs a theater school, where he was Strehler’s assistant for 10 years, has such a high conception of theater that he doesn’t want to lose it to go and do certain things. If he wanted to be a fictional actor he would have come to live in Rome, but he doesn’t give a damn.

Max Mazzotta in Paz, by Renato De Maria

I’ve never thought about fiction, but a certain type of cinema yes.

Perhaps unfortunately you have to remind people a little, but personally when I thought of the Hunchback, who is a mythical character in the history of crime and also a bit of the escape to Rome, everyone knows that he was from Calabria and the jump was immediate .

The villain Franz Rogowski, like Marinelli, combines wickedness and stardom. On Facebook you revealed that you had to cut a scene with him that you liked a lot. What was?

It is a love scene he makes with Irina, who is consumed in front of the blow-up of her putative father at that moment, that is Hitler, an absurd scene. I cut it because it was slowing down the film and we of Franz had already understood a lot, but Rosico da died because he was total mad: at a certain point, he takes the charcoal and gives her a mustache, then he starts kissing her all over and they do it. ‘love.

With Jeeg you started us in a “little Italian” cinema and here we see its evolution. What director do you feel you are in Italy?

On Instagram and Twitter I saw that picture of Stanis La Rochelle that says “Thank you for Being so not italian”And then Gabriele Mainetti in Freaks out, he makes me laugh a lot. I do not know. I hear a lot of thanks from some people who do my job. In Italy almost all directors feel, all capable of saying how much better a film could be done. The support of the sector is very cool, but for me what people say outside the room counts when I hear them comment “Finally, I saw Italy being able to do something different“. Here, that’s the biggest prize for me. I’m gathering feedback from the audience, then I’ll figure out what kind of director I am.

Freaks out remained in the pits for almost three years. Is there loss today?

This applies to all cinema, if you think American cinema is minus 30%, Italian cinema is minus 50%. The public is more convinced to spend € 8.50 for something that cost perhaps 200 million and gives less confidence to Italian cinema and this I’m sorry, because beyond Freaks Out and They called him Jeeg robot there is so much Italian cinema wonderful that he deserves more.

The platforms courted him a lot, but you didn’t give in. Will you ever be a streaming director?

I am not so intransigent, that is, for me the platform offers very valid audiovisual models. I’m not that keen to get into binging for a series, I get bored relatively quickly because I have a passion for the right time, if you want even a short one, of the film, but you have to understand what kind of product you have in front of you. I saw Extraction on Netflix and I’m sure it would have made more of it on the big screen, as did Cuaron’s Roma.

Sooner or later you will make a horror. Maybe sooner rather than later. Could it be your next movie?

I’m thinking about it. I work on the hybridization of genres, so I’d like to delve into the great tale of horror elements, use genre as a pretext to tell the man. I look at masters like Steven Spielberg and Stanley Kubrick who approached us to horror because they wanted to tell the contradictions of the human being, his loneliness as in The Shining, the sense of isolation that Kubrick probably felt inside himself when he locked himself up to think about what trip to make his spectators do. A horror intended so yes and I hope to do so soon sincerely.