Franziska Giffey, who is the first elected mayor of Berlin. The toughest challenge in the German capital: the expensive house and the housing emergency

Berlin has the first elected mayor: she is the former Minister of the Family Franziska Giffey (Spd), the first to hold this post since 1951. The only similar precedent had been, between 1947 and 1948, Louise Schroeder – also a Social Democrat – who however led the German capital as commissioner. Syncha Giffey leads a three-way coalition with the greens and the Linke. The coalition contract was reached after almost three months of negotiations that were anything but easy, but like at the federal level without any leaks or pricks. In the end, an all-female top team was reached: alongside Giffey there are in fact for the Greens Bettina Jarasch and for Linke Katja Kippig.

New syndicate Giffey, 43, has a fast-growing career behind her: at 32 she was a councilor for the education of the constituency of Berlin Neukölln at 39 she was listed as a family minister in the Merkel government. In May, however, he had had to leave the post after that allegations of plagiarism it had cost her the withdrawal of her doctorate. He had warned, however: “Who I am and what I can do does not depend on this title”. The SPD in the Berlin elections collected only 21.4% of the votes, its worst result, but still enough to be in the lead and keep the leadership of the capital. A result obtained also thanks to Franziska Giffey, who thus inherits the helm of the city from his party mate Michael Müller. The operations at the polling stations, it will be recalled, had been accompanied by organizational errors and the results of six constituencies were challenged on November 19 by the Electoral Commissioner Georg Thiel, but there were no other disputes.

The commitments that the new council has to face are many, but on other occasions the new syndicate Giffey silenced the skeptics stating that “there are always and everywhere those who have doubts and those who make things possible”. The issues on the mayor’s table are not few. As the president of the Berlin Chamber of Industry and Commerce pointed out Daniel-Jan Girl the new council will now have to reform the administration, digitize it, promote it new investments in the field ofinstruction, and above all to create habitable spaces at possible prices and at the same time ensure commercial space.

Just last September, on the day the vote was taken in Germany for the Politics and in Berlin for the Municipalities, in a consultative referendum 56.4 percent of the voters approved theexpropriation of real estate chains with over 3 thousand apartments. The main target was the company Deutsche Wohnen with approximately 113 thousand real estate units. Even if the outcome it is not binding, it is a minefield for the estate of the junta. There Linke it is openly favorable to the referendum’s intent to put a muzzle on the thirst for profit of real estate companies, i Wavering greens and the Spd contrary. A law that operated by striking only from an arbitrary threshold and with indemnities that could not be at the actual market value would in fact cause a series of legal disputes and claims for damages to the administration by the expropriated companies. The dear home, moreover, it is very much felt in the capital, tenants are often evicted from large corporations who renovate apartments and put them back on the market for sale at much higher prices. Franziska Giffey is absolutely opposed to expropriations and for this reason she has appointed as city planning councilor Andreas Geisel calling him to address the shortage of rental apartments, while balancing the needs of the real estate economy.

At the same time, the new council has to deal with traffic nodes and the SPD has gathered in the coalition the desire to achieve new subway lines. However, a project that will take a long time and will not immediately be decisive in addressing environmental issues. To reduce CO2 emissions, instead, the new councilor for the Environment, the green one Bettina Jarasch, would like to progressively get motor cars out of the center and at the same time reduce parking areas making private circulation less attractive. A road that however sees the SPD skeptical. As for Linke, the conquest of the Department of Social Affairs, entrusted to Katja Kipping, it also serves to make the skeptical wing of the left party digest joining the coalition.

The new government of the city-state, in addition to interventions to contain the pandemic, must also guarantee investments for the improvement of hospital facilities, warns the director of the Berlin hospital Marc Schreiner, according to which on this front an expense in the order of 350 million a year. The Berlin Senate on Tuesday declared a state of pandemic emergency in the Land and Mayor Giffey announced that it will launch a campaign for the vaccination of children.