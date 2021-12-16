Frascoli: “the new Triumph Tiger 1200 thrills, without sacrifices”

On the occasion of the presentation of the new Triumph Tiger 1200 2022 we chatted with Rodolfo Frascoli, the designer who developed the bike.

When did the project for the new Triumph Tiger 1200 begin?

“The project started in the spring of 2017. It was a very demanding project, because it involved practically all the components of the bike. Starting with the engine, which is only partially that of the Speed ​​Triple. Everything else was designed starting from a white sheet “.

Where did your design inspiration come from?

“First of all this had to be a ‘super Tiger’. It is clear that when it comes to the evolution of a model it is necessary to know and study the previous model. Which in this case was a great bike, but with different characteristics. The previous Tiger is a bike that many have loved, a great traveler. The new Tiger 1200, on the other hand, has raised the bar. Both for the “adventure” side and for the tourism side. It had to be light, nimble and slim. These inputs have been a strong stimulus for me, they have guided me in development. As we were developing the sister Tiger 900 we saw that the bike was doing very well, so we also took something of that bike on the Tiger 1200 as well. Such as the setting of the front area with the beak and the lights. With the 1200, however, we have a much more sophisticated bike ”.

The range includes the new Explorer versions with a 30-liter tank, while the standard versions have a 20-liter tank. Were the projects developed in parallel or were they carried out in two stages?

“The projects went almost in parallel. We started first with the 20-liter, even though the 30-liter was already planned from the start. The Explorer versions share all the technical base, part of the rear and the front. But everything else, the whole central area, including the positioning of the radiators, is different. “

Was it difficult to integrate the 30-liter tank into the lines of the bike?

“It wasn’t easy at all. My will and Triumph’s was to make a 30-liter version that was slim enough. That it was not exaggerated in width. Having an ad hoc technical base helped us a lot. For example, the radiators have been moved compared to the 20 liters, so that you can have a tank that is not too large. In addition, the central area remains quite narrow. We have positioned the liters so as not to affect the handling of the bike too much. “

In all we have five versions of the bike, how was the approach to the design level?

“It was very challenging, right from the start. Right from the start we worked on both versions of the front wheel, in parallel. The bike had to be beautiful with both the 21 “and the 19”. That’s a bit like what we did with the Tiger 900 too, but here we also have the version with the 30-liter tank. In practice, four motorcycles, with very distant attitudes, which had to be proportionate, beautiful and harmonious “.

What was the most difficult point to draw?

“The radiator area, which positively conditioned all air flows. We worked a lot on this aspect, to ensure that there was maximum comfort, to keep the hot air away from the rider as much as possible. Another very difficult area, but which I am very happy with is the central part, with its structural aluminum plate. It is not a decoration. Support the motor, support the rear subframe. That whole area was designed with the aim of lightness. This is the minimum thickness dimension with which that plate could be made. All the components of the central area were drawn together. There has been a great synergy with the Triumph engineers ”.

So, is the central area of ​​the bike the one you are most proud of?

“Yes, along with the tank. The top, the surfaces, the edges … I love the tank. And then the headlight, which represents an important step compared to that of the Tiger 900. It has cornering lights, a very spectacular DRL ”.

We also notice a very compact terminal

“When we saw the first prototypes we didn’t even believe it was possible to have such a compact exhaust. We have succeeded in that we have designed everything from scratch and we have been able to move the volume of the exhaust very low, in order to have a very thin muffler ”.

Was there any design constraint imposed by the needs of Triumph designers / engineers?

“There was a total openness on their part. This was a very important project for Triumph, and therefore there was maximum availability and a great openness to the search for new solutions. Just look at the central area, which is very narrow if we consider that it is a 1.200. This is thanks to the fact that we have studied a very compact airbox. What satisfies me most is that we have managed to obtain an exciting bike without any sacrifice in terms of comfort, aerodynamic protection and ergonomics ”.

On the top of the range versions there is the Triumph Blind Spot Radar System, was it difficult to integrate these components into the lines of the bike?

“It is an element that has several constraints in terms of approval and angle of visibility. We didn’t have much of a choice about its placement. Is situated there (under the rear luggage rack, ed), because he has to go there ”.

We also see a long range of accessories / options

“Yes, the development of accessories went hand in hand with that of the bike. As we did with the Trident 660, Tiger 900 and Tiger 660 Sport. And that’s a huge commitment, but a huge plus. It is true that you have to foresee a series of extra components, but when you design them you can draw them together with the bike ”.