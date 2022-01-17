Fraud in the periodic review: a proposal to avoid them

SCAM PROBLEM – For a decade, the European Union has been trying to limit scams during operations mandatory revision from the car in the various member countries, to protect road safety and keep harmful exhaust emissions under control. But FederIspettore (the federation that represents those who carry out periodic reviews in private workshops) says that very few results have been obtained. Let’s see why.

A GOOD AND A BAD – Prior to 1997, the inspections were carried out at the local civil motorization. Since then, however, the task has been entrusted to the control centers: this is the name of the workshops (today about 9,000 throughout Italy) that have obtained a delegation from the Ministry of Infrastructure. On the one hand, this change has given the driver a big advantage in terms of time savings: if, during the check, the car shows the need for repair, it can be done immediately. But there is a conflict of interest, FederIspettore denounces: the inspectors are employees of the workshops. In order to keep the clientele, the “crafty” centers can be induced to promote cars that should instead be rejected. With negative effects on road safety and the environment.

WHAT THE EU SAYS – The argument is not new: a 2014 EU directive provides for the elimination of conflicts of interest in the review, but it has remained a dead letter in Italy. The solution? According to FederIspettore, to make the inspectors independent from the workshops-control centers, transforming them into private freelancers, but managed by the DMV. Just as it already happens in truck inspections or other public bureaucratic practices: thus, with an impartial verification, the standards required by the EU would be guaranteed.